Assam CEE 2026 Counselling Registration Ends Today, Register Today at dte-assambtech.samarth.edu.in
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) will close the counseling registration window today, July 28, 2026 on the official website at dte-assambtech.samarth.edu.in. The counselling registration deadline was extended till today, earlier slated to end on July 17, 2026.
Assam CEE 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam will close the counselling registration window today, July 18, 2026, till 4 PM. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) counselling process will need to register themselves on the official website at dte-assambtech.samarth.edu.in.
The counselling registration deadline was extended till today, earlier slated to end on July 17, 2026. Candidates will need to complete the process to upload documents, choice filling for Branches and Colleges by the applicants to participate in the online counselling with fee payment and acknowledgement receipt or print form generation today in order to participate in the counselling.
NOTICE: Extension of Date for Registration and Choice Filling with correction window.
How to register for Assam CEE Counselling 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for Assam CEE Counselling 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at dte-assambtech.samarth.edu.in.
- Click on ‘Register’.
- Enter your application number and date of birth to register.
- Provide academic and personal information.
- Upload scanned copies of your documents.
- Choose your preferred courses and colleges.
- Pay the online counselling registration fee.
- Review your form carefully and submit.
- Download the confirmation page for future reference.
DIRECT LINK - Assam CEE Counselling 2026
Assam CEE Counselling 2026 Schedule
The counselling schedule for admission in to 1st semester of BTech. programmes in the state government engineering colleges of Assam for the academic session 2026-27:
|Events
|Time Period (in days)
|Date
|Online Registration
|9
|July 10 - July 18, 2026 till 4 PM
|Correction Window
|1
|July 19, 2026
|Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment
|-
|TBA
The schedule released by the CEE is subject to change as per the decision of the competent authority.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.