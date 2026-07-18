Assam CEE 2026 Counselling Registration Ends Today, Register Today at dte-assambtech.samarth.edu.in

Assam CEE 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam will close the counselling registration window today, July 18, 2026, till 4 PM. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) counselling process will need to register themselves on the official website at dte-assambtech.samarth.edu.in.

The counselling registration deadline was extended till today, earlier slated to end on July 17, 2026. Candidates will need to complete the process to upload documents, choice filling for Branches and Colleges by the applicants to participate in the online counselling with fee payment and acknowledgement receipt or print form generation today in order to participate in the counselling.

NOTICE: Extension of Date for Registration and Choice Filling with correction window.