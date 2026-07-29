Assam CEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at dte-assambtech.samarth.edu.in; Check Status Online Here

The Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Assam has officially released the Assam CEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result for BTech admissions. Candidates who participated in the first round of counselling process can now check their seat allotment status by logging into the official website, dte-assambtech.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can check their result using their respective login details.

The seat allotment has been prepared based on the candidate's Assam CEE 2026 Rank, category, seat availability, reservation policy and choices filled during the counselling process. Candidates allotted the seat must complete the admission formalities within the given timeline to confirm their seat.

How to Check Assam CEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result