Assam CEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at dte-assambtech.samarth.edu.in; Check Status Online Here
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has released Assam CEE 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result online. Candidates can download the seat allocation status using their login credentials.
The Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Assam has officially released the Assam CEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result for BTech admissions. Candidates who participated in the first round of counselling process can now check their seat allotment status by logging into the official website, dte-assambtech.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can check their result using their respective login details.
The seat allotment has been prepared based on the candidate's Assam CEE 2026 Rank, category, seat availability, reservation policy and choices filled during the counselling process. Candidates allotted the seat must complete the admission formalities within the given timeline to confirm their seat.
How to Check Assam CEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
- Visit the official website: dte-assambtech.samarth.edu.in
- Click on the Assam CEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result link
- Log in using your registered application number and password
- The seat allotment status will appear on the screen
- Download and save the allotment letter for future reference
Assam CEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Direct LINK
Documents Required After Seat Allotment
- Assam CEE 2026 Admit Card
- Assam CEE 2026 Rank Card
- Round 1 Seat Allotment Letter
- Class 10 Mark Sheet and Certificate
- Class 12 Mark Sheet and Certificate
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- PwD Certificate (if applicable)
- Valid Photo ID Proof
- Passport-size Photographs
- Any other documents specified by DTE Assam
What After Assam CEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment?
Candidates who have been allotted seats must carefully read the admission instructions issued by DTE Assam. They are required to complete the acceptance process, upload or verify the necessary documents, pay the prescribed admission fee (if applicable), and report to the allotted institute within the stipulated schedule.
Failure to complete the admission formalities before the deadline may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.