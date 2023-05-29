Assam CEE Answer Key 2023 Objection Window Closes Tomorrow, Know How to Challenge Here

Assam CEE Answer Key 2023: The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has issued the answer key for Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2023 exam in online mode. Students who have appeared for the exam can download and challenge the Assam CEE answer key 2023 by visiting the official website – astu.ac.in.

Students who have doubts in the answer key can raise their objections against till May 30, 2023. According to the official notification, the challenges to the provisional answer keys will be accepted only through CEE 2023 login portal and students are required to make the payment of Rs 300 per question as a processing fee. However, the fee will be refunded if the answer key challenge is sustained.

The examination authority will release the Assam CEE result 2023 on the basis of final answer key. Students are also advised that no further communication regarding to the answer keys will be entertained after 6 PM, on May 30, 2023.

Assam CEE 2023 Answer Key Objection Window - Direct Link (Click Here)

Assam CEE 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who have appeared for the Assam CEE examination can check the important dates in the table given below.

Events Date and Time Asam CEE Answer Key Objection Window Closes May 30, 2023, till 6 PM Declaration of Assam CEE 2023 Result To be notified

Assam CEE Official Notice to Challenge the Provisional Answer Key 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to raise objections against Assam CEE Answer Key 2023?

Candidates who have given the Assam CEE exam which was held on May 28, 2023, can follow the below-given steps to know how to raise objections against Assam CEE answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ACEE - astu.ac.in

Step 2:Click on the CEE 2023 tab available on the screen

Step 3: Now, click on the CEE-2023 Provisional Answer Key Challenge Submission Link

Step 4: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter all the required login credentials such as application number and password

Step 6: The Assam CEE answer key 2023 and response sheet will appear on the screen

Step 7: Select the question number to challenge and upload the valid presentation of your challenge in support

Step 8: Go through the challenges you made and then click on submit button

Step 9: Download the Assam CEE answer key 2023 challenge confirmation form

Step 10: Take a few printouts of it for future use

Also Read: JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 Releases at jeeadv.ac.in, Check Steps To Download, Exam Dates Here