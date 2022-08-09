Assam CEE Result 2022 Declared at astu.ac.in, Get Direct link here

Assam CEE 2022 Results: Assam Science and Technology University has released the Assam CEE 2022 Results. Candidates can check the Assam CEE 2022 Rank Card through the link available on the official website of ASTU. The Assam CEE 2022 exams were conducted on July 31, 2022.

Assam CEE is conducted for the admissions to the Engineering courses offered in the colleges in the state. To check the Assam CEE 2022 Results students can visit the official website and enter the Assam CEE 2022 Application Number and Password in the link provided.

The Assam CEE 2022 Results are available on the official website - astu.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the CEE Result link provided here to check the results.

Assam CEE 2022 Rank Card

Official Notification

How to check Assam CEE 2022 Results

The rank card for Assam CEE 2022 has been released on the official website. Students who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the results through the link provided on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the Assam CEE 2022 Results.

Visit the Assam CEE Official website

Click on the CEE 2022 Rank card tab

Enter the Assam CEE Application number and password

The results will be displayed on the screen

Download the Assam CEE 2022 Results for further reference

With the Assam CEE 2022 Results declared, the counselling process for the Engineering admissions are expected to begin soon. The Directorate of Technical Education will be conducting the Assam CEE 2022 Counselling for the students who have qualified the exams.

