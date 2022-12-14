Assam Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2023 (OUT): Check AHSEC HS Date Sheet Here

Assam Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2023: As per the recent updates, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC has released the Assam HS Date Sheet 2023 for students. The Minister of Education Ranoj Pegu has announced the Assam HS date sheet 2023 on his official Twitter handle. As per the schedule, the Assam class 12 board exam exam will be held from February 20 to March 20, 2023.
According to the Assam HS routine 2023, the Class 12 practical exam will be conducted from January 25 to 15 February 2023. The Assam Class 12 Board exam will be conducted in two shifts - first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the 2nd shift from 1.30 to 4.30 pm. Students can download the AHSEC HS datesheet 2023 from the official website.
Assam Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2023
|
Dates
|
First Shift (9 AM to 12 noon)
|
Second shift (1:30 to 4:30 pm)
|
February 20, 2023
|
-
|
English
|
February 23, 2023
|
-
|
Physics, accountancy, education, general foundation course-II
|
February 25, 2023
|
-
|
Economics
|
February 28, 2023
|
-
|
Chemistry, business studies, political science, vocational elective paper-IV
|
March 2, 2023
|
-
|
Modern Indian Language/ Alternate English
|
March 3, 2023
|
-
|
Bihu
|
March 4, 2023
|
Music Group A
|
Fine Arts/ Economics geography, Biotechnology/ Vocational elective paper V
|
March 6, 2023
|
-
|
Biology/Insurance/History
|
March 9, 2023
|
|
Mathematics
|
March 10, 2023
|
Music (group C)
|
Multimedia and web technology
|
March 11, 2023
|
Vocation elective paper VI
|
Logic & Philosophy/finance/ psychology
|
March 13, 2023
|
-
|
Advanced languages, Arabic, Persian, Sanskrit
|
March 14, 2023
|
IT, ITeS, retail trade, agriculture & horticulture, health care, private security, tourism & hospitality
|
Advance Sanskrit
|
March 15, 2023
|
–
|
Business mathematics & statistics, geography, geology
|
March 16, 2023
|
Music Group B
|
Computer science and application
|
March 17, 2023
|
Swadesh Adhyayn
|
Statistics
|
March 18, 2023
|
–
|
Anthropology/Sociology/Salesmanship & Advertising
|
March 20, 2023
|
Home Science
|
Entrepreneurship Development
Tweet of Minister of Education Ranoj Pegu, Assam
He Tweeted - "Important notification on HS Final Examination 2023. The AHSEC HS Final Exam will be held from February 20, 2023 to March 20, 2023. The Practical exam will be held from January 25, 2023 to 15 February, 2023." Check Tweet below -
Important notification on HS Final Examination 2023. The AHSEC HS Final Exam will be held from February 20, 2023 to March 20, 2023. The Practical exam will be held from January 25, 2023 to 15 February, 2023. 1/2#AHSEC#BoardExamAssam2023 pic.twitter.com/pFkzDxtuiw— Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) December 14, 2022
