Assam Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2023 (OUT): Check AHSEC HS Date Sheet Here

Assam Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2023: As per the recent updates, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC has released the Assam HS Date Sheet 2023 for students. The Minister of Education Ranoj Pegu has announced the Assam HS date sheet 2023 on his official Twitter handle. As per the schedule, the Assam class 12 board exam exam will be held from February 20 to March 20, 2023.

According to the Assam HS routine 2023, the Class 12 practical exam will be conducted from January 25 to 15 February 2023. The Assam Class 12 Board exam will be conducted in two shifts - first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the 2nd shift from 1.30 to 4.30 pm. Students can download the AHSEC HS datesheet 2023 from the official website.

Assam Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2023

Dates First Shift (9 AM to 12 noon) Second shift (1:30 to 4:30 pm) February 20, 2023 - English February 23, 2023 - Physics, accountancy, education, general foundation course-II February 25, 2023 - Economics February 28, 2023 - Chemistry, business studies, political science, vocational elective paper-IV March 2, 2023 - Modern Indian Language/ Alternate English March 3, 2023 - Bihu March 4, 2023 Music Group A Fine Arts/ Economics geography, Biotechnology/ Vocational elective paper V March 6, 2023 - Biology/Insurance/History March 9, 2023 Mathematics March 10, 2023 Music (group C) Multimedia and web technology March 11, 2023 Vocation elective paper VI Logic & Philosophy/finance/ psychology March 13, 2023 - Advanced languages, Arabic, Persian, Sanskrit March 14, 2023 IT, ITeS, retail trade, agriculture & horticulture, health care, private security, tourism & hospitality Advance Sanskrit March 15, 2023 – Business mathematics & statistics, geography, geology March 16, 2023 Music Group B Computer science and application March 17, 2023 Swadesh Adhyayn Statistics March 18, 2023 – Anthropology/Sociology/Salesmanship & Advertising March 20, 2023 Home Science Entrepreneurship Development

Tweet of Minister of Education Ranoj Pegu, Assam

He Tweeted - "Important notification on HS Final Examination 2023. The AHSEC HS Final Exam will be held from February 20, 2023 to March 20, 2023. The Practical exam will be held from January 25, 2023 to 15 February, 2023." Check Tweet below -

Important notification on HS Final Examination 2023. The AHSEC HS Final Exam will be held from February 20, 2023 to March 20, 2023. The Practical exam will be held from January 25, 2023 to 15 February, 2023. 1/2#AHSEC#BoardExamAssam2023 pic.twitter.com/pFkzDxtuiw — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) December 14, 2022

