Assam Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2023 (OUT): Check AHSEC HS Date Sheet Here

    Assam HS Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): AHSEC has announced the Assam class 12th board exam dates 2023 today. Students appearing for the exam will be able to download the Assam HS routine 2023 from the official website. Check complete schedule here

    Updated: Dec 14, 2022 14:04 IST
    Assam Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2023: As per the recent updates, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC has released the Assam HS Date Sheet 2023 for students. The Minister of Education Ranoj Pegu has announced the Assam HS date sheet 2023 on his official Twitter handle. As per the schedule, the Assam class 12 board exam exam will be held from February 20 to March 20, 2023. 

    According to the Assam HS routine 2023, the Class 12 practical exam will be conducted from January 25 to 15 February 2023. The Assam Class 12 Board exam will be conducted in two shifts - first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the 2nd shift from 1.30 to 4.30 pm. Students can download the AHSEC HS datesheet 2023 from the official website. 

    Dates

    First Shift (9 AM to 12 noon)

    Second shift (1:30 to 4:30 pm)

    February 20, 2023

    English

    February 23, 2023

    Physics, accountancy, education, general foundation course-II

    February 25, 2023

    Economics

    February 28, 2023

    Chemistry, business studies, political science, vocational elective paper-IV

    March 2, 2023

    Modern Indian Language/ Alternate English

    March 3, 2023

    Bihu

    March 4, 2023

    Music Group A

    Fine Arts/ Economics geography, Biotechnology/ Vocational elective paper V

    March 6, 2023

    Biology/Insurance/History

    March 9, 2023
    Mathematics

    March 10, 2023

    Music (group C)

    Multimedia and web technology

    March 11, 2023

    Vocation elective paper VI

    Logic & Philosophy/finance/ psychology

    March 13, 2023

    Advanced languages, Arabic, Persian, Sanskrit

    March 14, 2023

    IT, ITeS, retail trade, agriculture & horticulture, health care, private security, tourism & hospitality

    Advance Sanskrit

    March 15, 2023

    Business mathematics & statistics, geography, geology

    March 16, 2023

    Music Group B

    Computer science and application

    March 17, 2023

    Swadesh Adhyayn

    Statistics

    March 18, 2023

    Anthropology/Sociology/Salesmanship & Advertising

    March 20, 2023

    Home Science

    Entrepreneurship Development

    Tweet of Minister of Education Ranoj Pegu, Assam

    He Tweeted - "Important notification on HS Final Examination 2023. The AHSEC HS Final Exam will be held from February 20, 2023 to March 20, 2023. The Practical exam will be held from January 25, 2023 to 15 February, 2023." Check Tweet below -  

