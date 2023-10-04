  1. Home
Assam DElED 2023 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow on scertpet.co.in

Assam DElED 2023 Counselling round 1 seat allotment result will be announced tomorrow: October 5, 2023. Candidates can check out results at scertpet.co.in. Know details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 4, 2023 18:03 IST
Assam DElED 2023 Counselling: The State Council Of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will publish the round 1 seat allotment results for Assam DElED Counselling tomorrow: October 5, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: scertpet.co.in.

The authorities released the district-wise ranks for Assam DElED Admission 2023 on October 3. According to the official schedule, shortlisted candidates must verify the documents at the allotted college between October 6 and 7, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

Assam DElED 2023 Counselling Result- Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

The direct link to access the allotment results is given below:

Assam DElED 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment

Click Here

Assam DElED 2023 Counselling Schedule

Candidates can check out the important events for round 1 below:

Events

Dates

Round 1 Seat Allotment

October 5, 2023

Physical admission with document verification

October 6 to 7, 2023

Online submission of admission reports and vacancy list 

October 9, 2023 

Publication of vacancy list and round 2 seat allotment

October 11, 2023

Steps to Download Assam DElED 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment

Candidates can go through the following steps to access seat allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website: scertpet.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 1 seat allotment result link

Step 3: Submit the login details (if required)
Step 4: Assam DElED 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment will appear 

Step 5: View and download the allotment

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Documents Required for Assam DElED 2023 Counselling

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • Seat allotment letter
  • Class 10, 12 mark sheet
  • Class 10, 12 passing certificates
  • Graduation Marksheet or Degree
  • Valid ID Proof
  • DOB Proof
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Character Certificate

