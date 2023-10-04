Assam DElED 2023 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow on scertpet.co.in

Assam DElED 2023 Counselling: The State Council Of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will publish the round 1 seat allotment results for Assam DElED Counselling tomorrow: October 5, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: scertpet.co.in.
The authorities released the district-wise ranks for Assam DElED Admission 2023 on October 3. According to the official schedule, shortlisted candidates must verify the documents at the allotted college between October 6 and 7, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.
Assam DElED 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment
Assam DElED 2023 Counselling Schedule
Candidates can check out the important events for round 1 below:
Events
Dates
Round 1 Seat Allotment
October 5, 2023
Physical admission with document verification
October 6 to 7, 2023
Online submission of admission reports and vacancy list
October 9, 2023
Publication of vacancy list and round 2 seat allotment
October 11, 2023
Steps to Download Assam DElED 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment
Candidates can go through the following steps to access seat allotment:
Step 1: Visit the official website: scertpet.co.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 1 seat allotment result link
Step 3: Submit the login details (if required)
Step 4: Assam DElED 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment will appear
Step 5: View and download the allotment
Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference
Documents Required for Assam DElED 2023 Counselling
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- Seat allotment letter
- Class 10, 12 mark sheet
- Class 10, 12 passing certificates
- Graduation Marksheet or Degree
- Valid ID Proof
- DOB Proof
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Character Certificate
