Assam DElEd PET Result 2026 Released; Download Scorecard at scertpet.co.in, Check Merit List, Direct Link Here
Assam DElEd 2026 result declared online. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance test can visit the official website and download the individual scorecards.
Key Points
- The Assam DElEd 2026 result was announced today, July 27, 2026, by SCERT, Assam.
- The entrance exam for Assam DElEd 2026 was conducted on July 12, 2026.
- The official website scertpet.co.in is currently down result link expected shortly.
Assam DElEd 2026: The State Council of Educational Research and Training, Assam, has announced the Assam DElEd result today, July 27, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam conducted on July 12, 2026, can visit the official website to check the result and download the merit list.
The link to check the Assam DElEd 2026 pre-entry test is available at scertpet.co.in. To check the result, students must visit the official website and log in with their roll number and password.
Assam DELEd Result 2026 Download Link (Click here)
How to Calculate Your Assam DElEd Rank
Assam DElEd 2026 rank card has been issued online. The ranks are determined based on the PET scores and reservation. Students were required to answer 100 multiple-choice questions with a negative marking of 0.25 marks.
Assam DElEd 2026 Steps to Download Scorecard
The window for students to download the Assam DElEd 2026 markshets will be available on the official website shortly. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the individual scorecard
Step 1: Visit the Assam SCERT website
Step 2: Click on the DElEd 2026 result link
Step 3: Log in with the roll number and password
Step 4: The Assam DElEd 2026 marksheets will be displayed
Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference
What After Assam DelEd Result 2026?
After the DelEd result is announced, candidates who have qualified the entrance exam will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. The complete schedule for the online counselling process will be available on the official website. Candidates must make sure they enter the choices for the allotment and keep all the necessary documents ready with them for the verification and admission process.
Assam DElEd 2026: Documents Needed During Counselling
After the Assam DElEd 2026 PET result is announced, the counselling session is expected to commence. Candidates who have cleared the Assam DElEd exam must participate in the counselling process for admission. The documents to be submitted for the counselling process are given below
- PET Admit Card
- PET Scorecard
- Mark sheets and pass certificates for HSLC/10th, Higher Secondary/12th, and Graduation (if applicable).
- Identity & Residence Proof - Aadhaar card and a permanent resident certificate (PRC) or domicile proof for Assam.
- Category Certificates
- Passport-Size Photographs
- Allotment Letter
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.