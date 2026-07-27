Assam DElEd PET Result 2026 Released; Download Scorecard at scertpet.co.in, Check Merit List, Direct Link Here

Assam DElEd 2026: The State Council of Educational Research and Training, Assam, has announced the Assam DElEd result today, July 27, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam conducted on July 12, 2026, can visit the official website to check the result and download the merit list.

The link to check the Assam DElEd 2026 pre-entry test is available at scertpet.co.in. To check the result, students must visit the official website and log in with their roll number and password.

Assam DELEd Result 2026 Download Link ( Click here

How to Calculate Your Assam DElEd Rank

Assam DElEd 2026 rank card has been issued online. The ranks are determined based on the PET scores and reservation. Students were required to answer 100 multiple-choice questions with a negative marking of 0.25 marks.