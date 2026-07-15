Assam DELED Result 2026 Releasing Shortly at scertpet.co.in, Steps to Download Merit List PDF Here
Assam DELED Result 2026 is expected to be announced on July 27, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check the result using their login credentials.
Assam DElEd Result 2026: State Council of Educational Research and Training, Assam, is expected to announce the Assam D.El.Ed 2026 results on July 27, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam will be able to check the result on the official website.
Candidates can download the Assam D.El.Ed Pre-Entry Test 2026 link on the official SCERT website. The entrance exam was held on July 12, 2026. To download the scorecards, students must visit the official website and log in with their roll number and other details. Candidates clearing the entrance exam will be eligible to participate in further admission procedures.
Assam DElEd 2026 Result will be available on the official website scertpet.co.in. Along with the entrance test results, students can also check the district-wise merit list, which will be issued for the admission and counselling process.
Assam DElEd 2026 Result Important Dates
The results of the Pre-Entry Test will be announced online soon. Candidates can check the important dates of the exam below.
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Applications begin
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May 21, 2026
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Exam date
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July 12, 2026
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Result date
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July 27, 2026
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Counselling
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Schedule expected soon
Steps to Download Assam DElEd 2026 Scorecards
The link for students to download the Assam DElEd 2026 marksheets will be available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam SCERT
Step 2: Click on the DElEd result link
Step 3: Login with the roll number and password
Step 4: The marksheets will be displayed
Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.