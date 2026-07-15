Assam DELED Result 2026 Releasing Shortly at scertpet.co.in, Steps to Download Merit List PDF Here

Assam DElEd Result 2026: State Council of Educational Research and Training, Assam, is expected to announce the Assam D.El.Ed 2026 results on July 27, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam will be able to check the result on the official website.

Candidates can download the Assam D.El.Ed Pre-Entry Test 2026 link on the official SCERT website. The entrance exam was held on July 12, 2026. To download the scorecards, students must visit the official website and log in with their roll number and other details. Candidates clearing the entrance exam will be eligible to participate in further admission procedures.

Assam DElEd 2026 Result will be available on the official website scertpet.co.in. Along with the entrance test results, students can also check the district-wise merit list, which will be issued for the admission and counselling process.