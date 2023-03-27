  1. Home
Assam Edu Minister Declares March 31 as Student Day, Announces Scholarship Schemes, Check Details Here

The Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Sunday announced that March 31 would now be celebrated as Student Day across the state. The government will also be launching several scholarship schemes on March 31, 2023. Check details here

Mar 27, 2023
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

Assam Student Day: The Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Sunday announced that March 31 would now be celebrated as Student Day across the state. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he informed that in a historic move, the Assam government will dedicate 31st March as Student Day to pay tribute to the great social reformer Shri Upendra Nath Brahma on his birth anniversary. 

According to the information shared by Assam’s education minister on his official Twitter handle, the government of Assam will also be launching several schemes and fee waivers for female students on Student’s day. Moreover, Student day will be observed in all educational institutions with special respect to the student leader, the Education Minister further added.

