Assam Government Schools See Sharp Fall in Enrolment as Private Schools Grow

Assam’s school education system is seeing a major change. Government and provincialised schools in the state have lost a large number of students over the past nine years while private schools have recorded strong growth. The data was shared in the assembly by education Minister Ranoj Pegu in a written reply to Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi. From the 2016 to 2017 academic session to the 2025 to 2026 session enrolment in government schools from pre primary to Class 12 dropped by 7 lakh and 35 thousand 446 students. During the same period private schools added 9 lakh 40 thousand 566 students. The figures show that more families in Assam are now choosing private schools over public institutions. Read the article to know more details.

Falling Enrollment and Decline in Government School Strength

The assembly date also showed that the number of government schools in Assam has come down by 8 thousand 591 in the last nine years. Along with this government schools lost 15 thousand 326 teachers during the same period. In contrast, private schools added 51 thousand 214 teachers. This change suggests that private institutions are expanding while government schools are shrinking in both size and reach. The sharp fall in student enrollment and the drop in teacher numbers point to a growing challenge for public confidence in government school.