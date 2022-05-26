Assam HS 1st Year Exam 2022: AHSEC releases important notice on holding Class 11 Exams disrupted due to Floods

Assam HS 1st Year Exam 2022 Important Notice Released: With the AHSEC 1st year HS Exam 2022 being disrupted by Assam Floods, the board has now released an important notice about how the exam is to be held going ahead. ASHEC has issued an important notice regarding the AHSEC, Assam HS 1st Year Exams 2022 which were disrupted mid-day this year due to the devastating Assam Floods. The notice has been released online and can be easily accessed by students, parents and teachers by logging onto the official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in.

What does the Notice Say?

The notice has been released to address school administrators and principals of AHSEC Institutions which fall in the districts that are affected by Floods directing them about the process that has to be followed to conduct the Assam HS 1st Year Exam 2022. In addition to this, the Council has also directed all the institutions where Flood Relief Camps have been setup to make alternate arrangements for the conduct of the exam and inform the council accordingly. The notice further also states that the in case any institution or school is unable to hold the AHSEC HS 1st Year Exam 2022, they have to send in a report with justification for the same to AHSEC.

Moreover, the notice also directs schools and institutions which are not affected by Assam Floods to continue the Class 11 Exam for Assam Board Students as per the schedule. As per the schedule, HS 1st Year Exam which was scheduled for 20th, 21st and 22nd May were disrupted due to the Assam Floods. In line with this, the council’s notice also says that the revised dates and time for the postponed AHSEC 1st Year HS Exam 2022 will be communicated by the board in due course of time on the official website.

