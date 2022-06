Assam HS Toppers List 2022 (OUT): Check stream-wise ASHEC Toppers List, Pass Percentage, Key Highlights Here

Assam 12th Result Toppers List 2022, AHSEC HS Results Pass Percentage: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the Class 12 HS results 2022 today. Students can check the Assam 12th result online via the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.in. Apart from this, students can also check the direct link to check and download the Assam HS Class 12 result.

As per updates, over 2.3 lakh students appeared for the exam. As many as 156107 students appeared for Higher Secondary exam in Arts stream and of them, 130324 have passed. As per the released data, in Assam 12th Arts, a total of 83.48% of students have passed the exam. In commerce and Science, the pass percentage has been recorded at 87.26% and 92.19% respectively.

Check Stream-Wise Assam 12th Result Toppers List 2022

Stream Name Marks Arts Sadhana Devi 487 Arts Cherry Gohain 487 Science Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita 491 Commerce Sagar Agarwal 482

Assam 12th Result 2022 Stream-wise Pass Percentage and Statistics

Streams Pass Percentage Total Pass Total Appeared Arts 83.48% 130324 156107 Science 92.19% 30915 33534 Commerce 87.27% 13264 15199

Assam 12th Toppers List 2022 - Arts

AHSEC 12th Toppers List (Arts Stream) Rank Name Marks Rank 1 Sadhana Devi (Kamrup) 487 Rank 1 Cherry Gohain (Tinsukia) 487 Rank 2 Bidisha Misra (Nalbari) 486 Rank 3 Sudipta Debnath (Hojai) 483 Rank 3 Niloy Kurmi (Nagaon) 483

Assam 12th Toppers List 2022 - Commerce

AHSEC 12th Toppers List (Commerce Stream) Rank Name Marks Rank 1 Sagar Agarwal (Cachar) 482 Rank 2 Manosh Jyoti Borthakur (Jorhat) 476 Rank 3 Nikhil Gupta (Tinsukia) 474

Assam 12th Toppers List 2022 - Science

AHSEC 12th Toppers List (Science Stream) Rank Name Marks Rank 1 Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita (Darrang) 491 Rank 2 Alangkrita Gautam Baruah (Dibrugarh) 488 Rank 3 Surajit Sutradhar (Nagaon) 486

