Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2022 (OUT): Check SEBA Class 10 Results at sebaonline.org

Where To Check Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2022?
After the declaration of SEBA compartment results 2022, students will be able to check it at the websites provided below. Apart from the website, students can also check their HSLC compartment result 2022 Assam from the - SEBA Results android application which is available on Google play store.
- sebaonline.org
- resultsassam.nic.in.
How To Check Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2022?
To check their SEBA class 10th compartmental result 2022, students will have to visit the official website - sebaonline.org. Further, on the homepage, click on the link - HSLC Compartmental Result/AHM Compartment Result. A new login page will appear on the screen. Now,
enter student's roll and number as asked and submit the details. The Assam HSLC compartment result 2022 will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.
Assam HSLC Result 2022
Earlier, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam announced the class 10th result on 7th June 2022 in online mode. The board officials released the result in a press meet at around 8:45 am. This year, Raktotpal Saikia topped the Assam Class 10 Exam with 597 marks. A total of 4,05,582 students had appeared for Assam Class 10 and the overall pass percentage of the SEBA results 2022 was 56.49%.
