Assam HSLC Exam 2023: Revised Schedule Announced for Cancelled Exams, Get Dates Here

Assam HSLC Exam 2023: The Assam HSLC Exam 2023 dates for Class 10 General Science and English Exams have been announced by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. the revised dates have been announced after the board cancelled the SEBA 10th General Science and English exams due to a paper leak incident and students using unfair means in the exams.

According to the revised dates, the exams SEBA Class 10 English exam will be held on March 28, 2023, and the General Science exam will be held on March 30, 2023. In the official Twitter notification, the minister stated that the cancelled examinations of General Science scheduled for March 13, 2023, will be held on March 30, 2023, and the cancelled English exams in JR Higher Secondary School. Ganigram will be held on March 28, 2023.

The cancelled examination of General Science scheduled today(13/3/23) will now be held on 30 March 2023. On the other hand, the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram will be held on 28th March. SEBA has issued notice. @himantabiswa #HSLC pic.twitter.com/4YM2JGmDIL — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 13, 2023

Assam Board HSLC General Science Exams were scheduled to be conducted today - March 13, 2023. Due to reports of exam paper leak, SEBA and the Assam Government decided to cancel the examinations today and postpone the exams to a further date.

As per updates, SEBA did not accept that the paper has been leaked, it has issued a notification mentioning a news telecast that claims a handwritten model paper of General Science (C3) is available with some students and is being circulated on social media.

The notification reads, “We have a belief that such news may create confusion in the minds of the candidates and keeping in view of this, the examination of General Science (C3) subject, which is to be held on 13 March, 2023 (Monday) is hereby cancelled.” In the meantime Assam Police has ordered an investigation into the question paper leak, check Assam's DPS GP Singh tweet -

With the announcement of the revised dates, students can now prepare for the examinations.

