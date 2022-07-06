Assam HSLC Toppers to receive Rs 16000 Cash Prize under Anundoram Borooah Award 2022, Get Details Here

Assam HSLC Toppers 2022 Prizes and Awards: Assam State Government has announced some key changes to the Anundoram Borooah Award 2022. In a recent cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, Assam State Government decided to change the awards and prizes being awarded to Assam HSLC Toppers 2022. Earlier, students who would secure top ranks in Assam Class 10 Results were to be given Laptops as reward for their good performance. However, in the latest cabinet meeting, the state government has decided to change the same to Rs 16000/- cash prize award. The change was formally notified by the state government following the Cabinet meeting which was chaired by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Pragyan Bharati Scheme to be Continued

The state cabinet meeting was called by the Chief Minister to discuss state budget. In the meeting, the state cabinet decided to allow continuance of Pragyan Bharati Scheme. However, after assessing the state budget, the cabinet decided to award Rs 16000/- cash prize to the Assam HSLC Toppers 2022. On similar lines, AHSEC HS Toppers 2022 who secured top honours in the Class 12 exam were to be awarded a Two-wheeler Scooty based on their marks. This scheme has also been put on hold in the light of the state budget discussions held in Cabinet meeting.

Assam HSLC, HS Toppers 2022

Assam HS Result 2022 for Class 12 students were declared on 27th June 2022. The AHSEC 12th Result 2022 saw 83.48% of students pass in the Arts stream. On similar lines, 87.26% passed in Commerce and 92.19% had passed in Science Stream. In terms of Assam HS Toppers List 2022, Sadhana Devi and Cherry Gohain had secured 487 marks in the Arts Stream, Sagar Agarwal from Cachar had secured top honours in Commerce stream with 482 marks while Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita from Darrang had scored 491 marks in Science stream to bag the 1st Rank. SEBA 10th Result 2022 were declared on 7th June in which the overall pass percentage stood at 56.49%. In terms of toppers, the 1st Rank was secured by Raktotpal Saikia from North Lakhimpur by scoring 597 marks while the 2nd was bagged by Bhuyashi Medhi.

