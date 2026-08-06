Assam MBBS Admission 2026 Notification Released for Special Quota, Apply For Government Medical Colleges By August 11
DME Assam MBBS/BDS Admission 2026 notice is released on the official website. Check out the selection process, deadline and documents required for the same.
Assam MBBS Admission 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education, DME, Assam, issued an official educational notice on August 5, 2026, regarding admissions into 1st-year MBBS and BDS courses for the 2026-27 for special quota categories. Eligible candidates can apply under the special quotas including Freedom Fighters, Martyrs of Assam Movement, Victims of Extremist Violence, Ex-Servicemen/Serving Defence Personnel, Sports, and Orphan quotas. They must submit their completed application forms to the DME office before the deadline August 11, 2026, during office hours. Check out the complete article for more details.
Assam MBBS 2026: Date Highlights
Here are the important dates mentioned below:
|Event / Description
|Date
|Notification Date
|
August 5, 2026
|Notice Date
|
August 5, 2026
|Last Date of Hand Submission for Application Forms
|
August 11, 2026 (during office hours)
Download: Assam MBBS 2026 NOTICE OFFICIAL PDF
Assam MBBS 2026: Selection Procedure
The following are the stages of the Assam MBBS selection process:
- Submit the online application form before the deadline.
- Wait for the official release of the merit list.
- Participate for the counselling round.
- Complete the document verification process on time.
- Check for results and seat allotment.
- Get the admission into the allotted medical college as per the seat allocation.
Assam MBBS application form 2026: Documents required
The candidates must submit the following mentioned documents with self self-attested photocopy of each document during the counselling process for Assam MBBS 2026. Check the list below:
- Copy of NEET Result
- Class 12 passing certificate
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Class 10 passing certificate
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Copy of NEET UG admit card
- Assam MBBS Application Form 2026
- Date of Birth certificate
- Identification proofs (Driving License/PAN Card/ Voter ID Card/ Passport)
- Caste certificate provided by a competent authority
- Certificate of Permanent Residence
- Fresh passport-size photographs
- Certificate of physical disability, if applicable
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.