Assam MBBS Admission 2026 Notification Released for Special Quota, Apply For Government Medical Colleges By August 11

Assam MBBS Admission 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education, DME, Assam, issued an official educational notice on August 5, 2026, regarding admissions into 1st-year MBBS and BDS courses for the 2026-27 for special quota categories. Eligible candidates can apply under the special quotas including Freedom Fighters, Martyrs of Assam Movement, Victims of Extremist Violence, Ex-Servicemen/Serving Defence Personnel, Sports, and Orphan quotas. They must submit their completed application forms to the DME office before the deadline August 11, 2026, during office hours. Check out the complete article for more details.

Assam MBBS 2026: Date Highlights

Here are the important dates mentioned below: