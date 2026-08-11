Assam MBBS Special Quota Admission 2026: Registration Last Date Today, August 11; Check Eligibility and Details

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has started the admission process for first-year MBBS and BDS courses under various special quota categories for the academic session 2026-27. Eligible candidates should note that the last date to submit the application is today, August 11, 2026.

Candidates seeking admission through the special quota are required to submit their applications within the prescribed deadline. The special quota admission process is separate from the regular NEET UG state quota counselling process.

Assam MBBS Special Quota Admission 2026: Last Date

According to the notice issued by the Directorate of Medical Education, Assam, the application deadline for MBBS and BDS admissions under special quota is August 11, 2026. Candidates are advised to submit their applications within office hours and ensure that all required documents are attached.