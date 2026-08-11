Assam MBBS Special Quota Admission 2026: Registration Last Date Today, August 11; Check Eligibility and Details
Assam MBBS Special Quota Admission 2026 registration ends today, August 11. Check eligibility criteria for Assam NEET counselling, BDS admission, and apply at DME Assam.
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has started the admission process for first-year MBBS and BDS courses under various special quota categories for the academic session 2026-27. Eligible candidates should note that the last date to submit the application is today, August 11, 2026.
Candidates seeking admission through the special quota are required to submit their applications within the prescribed deadline. The special quota admission process is separate from the regular NEET UG state quota counselling process.
Assam MBBS Special Quota Admission 2026: Last Date
According to the notice issued by the Directorate of Medical Education, Assam, the application deadline for MBBS and BDS admissions under special quota is August 11, 2026. Candidates are advised to submit their applications within office hours and ensure that all required documents are attached.
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Particular
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Details
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Admission
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MBBS and BDS
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Conducting Authority
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Directorate of Medical Education, Assam
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Admission Route
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Special Quota
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Application Deadline
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August 11, 2026
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Eligibility
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Candidates meeting the applicable special quota criteria
Which Candidates Can Apply for Assam MBBS Special Quota?
The special quota process is intended for candidates who meet the eligibility requirements prescribed for specific reserved/special categories. Previous DME Assam admission notices have included categories such as Freedom Fighters, Martyrs of the Assam Movement, victims of extremist violence, Ex-Servicemen/Serving Defence Personnel and Sports quota. Candidates must provide documentary proof supporting their claim.
Candidates should carefully check the latest DME Assam notification to confirm whether their category is covered under the 2026-27 special quota admission process and what documents are required.
Documents Required for Assam MBBS Special Quota
- NEET UG 2026 details and score/rank
- Educational qualification documents
- Proof of Assam eligibility, wherever applicable
- Category or quota certificate
- Documents supporting the special quota claim
- Identity proof
- Passport-size photographs
- Other documents specified by DME Assam
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.