Assam NEET Choice Filling 2026 Last Date Today; Check MBBS, BDS Choice Locking Time, Steps to Apply
Assam NEET Choice Filling 2026 ends today, August 18. Check the last date, choice locking time, Round 1 seat allotment date and steps to fill choices here.
The Assam NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling will close today, August 18, 2026. The Directorate of Medical Education, DME Assam has opened the choice filling window for candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS Programmes under the 85% state quota. Eligible candidates who completed the Assam NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration can now enter their preferred colleges and courses through the official website. The choice-filling window will remain open until 10 PM today. Candidates must also lock their choices between 5 PM and 11:55 PM on August 18.
Assam NEET Choice Filling 2026: Key Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Counselling authority
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Directorate of Medical Education, Assam
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Counselling
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Assam NEET UG Counselling 2026
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Round
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Round 1
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Courses
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MBBS and BDS
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Choice filling
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August 16 to 18, 2026
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Choice filling last date
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August 18, 2026, up to 10 PM
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Choice locking
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August 18, 2026, 5 PM to 11:55 PM
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Seat allotment processing
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August 19 to 21, 2026
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Round 1 seat allotment result
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August 22, 2026
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Official website
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dme.assam.gov.in
Also Check: Rajasthan NEET UG Merit List 2026
How to Fill Assam NEET Choices 2026?
- Visit the official website:dme.assam.gov.in
- Open the NEET UG 2026 Counselling link
- Log in using the required credentials
- Click on the choice-filling option
- Select the preferred MBBS and BDS colleges and courses
- Arrange the choices in the order of preference
- Review all selected choices carefully
- Save the choices
- Use the choice-locking facility within the specified time
- Download or save the confirmation page for future reference
Assam NEET UG Choice Filling 2026: Direct LINK
Assam NEET Counselling 2026: Seats
The Assam NEET UG counselling process is being conducted for MBBS and BDS admissions in participating state medical and dental colleges. Current counselling information indicates that the process covers more than 1,600 MBBS seats and around 176 BDS seats across the participating institutions.
Candidates should check the official seat matrix and counselling notifications for the latest college-wise seat availability before finalising their preferences.
Also Check: DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-Off 2026 Released; BCom Cut-Off at 79.5 for Miranda House, Check Admission Dates
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.