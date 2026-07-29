Assam NEET Merit List 2026 Releasing Shortly at dme.assam.gov.in, Check Rank List PDF Here

Assam NEET Merit List 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education Assam will publish the Assam NEET Rank List 2026 on its official website at dme.assam.gov.in. The Rank List will be available in PDF format and will include the names of candidates who have successfully registered for the state counselling process. Once the merit list is released a direct link to download the Assam NEET Rank List 2026 PDF will be shared on this page for easy access.

The Assam NEET Rank List 2026 is prepared for candidates who have qualified the NEET UG examination and completed the state counselling registration. The merit rank plays an important role in the seat allotment process for 85 percent state quota, MBBS and BDS seats in Assam. Candidates should download the rank list and check all details carefully after it is released. Read the article to know the Assam NEET Rank List 2026 release date, PDF download steps and details mentioned in the merit list, counselling process and other important details.