Assam NEET Merit List 2026 Releasing Shortly at dme.assam.gov.in, Check Rank List PDF Here
Assam NEET Merit List 2026 will be released soon at dme.assam.gov.in. Check the article to know steps to download rank list PDF and other details.
Assam NEET Merit List 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education Assam will publish the Assam NEET Rank List 2026 on its official website at dme.assam.gov.in. The Rank List will be available in PDF format and will include the names of candidates who have successfully registered for the state counselling process. Once the merit list is released a direct link to download the Assam NEET Rank List 2026 PDF will be shared on this page for easy access.
The Assam NEET Rank List 2026 is prepared for candidates who have qualified the NEET UG examination and completed the state counselling registration. The merit rank plays an important role in the seat allotment process for 85 percent state quota, MBBS and BDS seats in Assam. Candidates should download the rank list and check all details carefully after it is released. Read the article to know the Assam NEET Rank List 2026 release date, PDF download steps and details mentioned in the merit list, counselling process and other important details.
Assam NEET Merit List 2026: Overview
Candidates can get details about the Assam NEET Merit List from the table given below.
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Particular
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Details
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Name of the List
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Assam NEET Rank List 2026
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Prepared Using
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NEET UG 2026 scores
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Issuing Authority
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Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam
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Availability
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Released through online mode
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Provisional Assam NEET Rank List 2026
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To be Announced
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Revised Provisional Assam NEET Rank List 2026
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To be Announced
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Merit List Format
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PDF document
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Official Portal
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dme.assam.gov.in
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Helpline Details
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How to Download Assam NEET Rank List 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their NEET Merit List in PDF format online.
- Visit the Official website at dme.assam.gov.in
- On the homepage Find and click on the link that says Assam NEET Rank List 2026
- A new window will appear on your screen displaying the Assam NEET Merit List
- Go though the list and search your name or roll number and check your state rank
- Download the Rank List in PDF format and keep it safe for future use
Direct Link to Download Assam NEET Rank List 2026 (Active Soon)
Details Mentioned on Assam NEET Rank List 2026
Candidates are advised to check and verify all the details mentioned on their rank list carefully and make sure everything is printed correctly. In case of any discrepancy they must contact the authorities to get it corrected.
- Candidate Name
- Roll Number
- Gender
- Domicile Status
- Category
- All India Rank
- State Merit Rank
- Percentile Obtained
- NEET Score
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.