Assam NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration Starts for Round 1 at dme.assam.gov.in, Apply Till 23 Sept

Assam NEET PG Counselling 2022: As per recent updates, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam has released the Assam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (Assam NEET PG 2022) registration for round 1 form today on 19th September 2022. Candidates who qualified in the medical entrance exam will be eligible to register for Assam NEET PG counselling at dme.assam.gov.in. The last date to fill up the Assam NEET PG counselling registration form for round 1 is 23rd September 2022.

Along with the registration form, the authorities have released the Assam NEET PG counselling schedule as well. Directorate of Medical Education conducts Assam NEET PG counselling for admission to medical and dental colleges under 85% state quota seats. There are 652 Doctor of Medicine( MD)/Master of Surgery( MS)/PG Diploma and seats available.

Assam NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates Release of Assam NEET PG Counselling Registration Form 19th September 2022 Last date to register 23rd September 2022 Assam NEET PG Counselling choice filling for round 1 25th to 30th September 2022 (5 pm) Assam NEET PG Counselling locking of choices for round 1 30th September 2022 (4 to 11:55 pm) Assam NEET PG seat allotment 1st to 5th October 2022 Assam NEET PG Round 1 provisional result 6th October 2022 Reporting date for round one 7th to 8th October 2022

Assam NEET PG Counselling 2022

To register for Assam NEET PG counselling, candidates will have to visit the official website - dme.assam.gov.in. During the counselling registration process, candidates have to enter the required details. Once the registration process for the NEET PG 2022 counselling has been completed, candidates will get their login credentials for the NEET PG 2022. Those belonging to the general category will also have to pay a fee of Rs. 1000 whereas those from the reserved category have to pay Rs. 500.

After completion of Assam NEET PG counselling registration, candidates have to fill up the preferred college and courses and lock them within the specified deadline. Based on the choices of candidates, seat availability, NEET rank and reservation criteria, DME Assam will allot seats.