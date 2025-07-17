Assam NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule Out at dme.assam.gov.in

Assam NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam, has released the Assam NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 schedule. Students who have cleared their NEET UG 2025 exams and wish to secure admissions to the medical colleges in Assam can submit their online applications for counselling through the link on the official website.

As per the dates provided, the Assam NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 registrations are scheduled to begin on July 24, 2025. Candidates must make sure they register for the counselling. After completing the registrations, candidates can enter their choices for seat allotment. Assam NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment results will be announced on August 6, 2025.

