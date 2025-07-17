Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Assam NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule Out at dme.assam.gov.in

The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam has released the Assam NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 schedule. Candidates eligible to register for the round 1 counselling process can visit the official website from July 24to register

Jul 17, 2025, 10:01 IST
Assam NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule Released
Assam NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam, has released the Assam NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 schedule. Students who have cleared their NEET UG 2025 exams and wish to secure admissions to the medical colleges in Assam can submit their online applications for counselling through the link on the official website.

As per the dates provided, the Assam NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 registrations are scheduled to begin on July 24, 2025. Candidates must make sure they register for the counselling. After completing the registrations, candidates can enter their choices for seat allotment. Assam NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment results will be announced on August 6, 2025. 

Assam NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Schedule - Click Here

Assam NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule 

The Assam NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 schedule link is now available on the official website. According to the dates provided, the NEET UG round 1 registration will begin on July 24, 2025. Candidates can check the complete schedule here

Event

Dates

Online Registration

July 24 to 29, 2025

Choice Filling

July 30 to August 2, 2025

Choice Locking

August 2, 2025

Seat Allotment Processing

August 3 to 5, 2025

Seat Allotment Result

August 6, 2025

Also Read: Jharkhand Paramedical Admit Card 2025 Released at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in; Download JCECEB Hall Ticket

 

