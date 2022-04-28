Assam PAT 2022 Admission Schedule announced, Registrations from May 1, Check Details Here

Assam PAT 2022: Assam Directorate of Technical Education has announced the Assam PAT 2022 examination dates. Students interested in appearing for the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2022 can visit the official website of DTE Assam to check the complete schedule.

According to the schedule released on the official website, the Assam PAT 2022 Registrations will commence on May 1 2022. Candidates can complete the Assam PAT 2022 Registrations until June 10, 2022.

Assam PAT 2022 Exams

As per the dates provided, the Assam PAT 2022 exams will be conducted on July 17, 2022. The exams will be conducted in the offline mode and candidates who wish to apply can check the syllabus, exam pattern and other details here. The Assam PAT 2022 exams will be conducted for a duration of 2 hour. The exams will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 Noon. Candidates qualifying the Assam PAT 2022 exams will be eligible for the admissions to Polytechnic programmes offered in the institutions across the state.

Assam PAT 2022 Exam Date

Event Dates Applications Commence May 1 to June 10, 2022 Last date to Register June 10, 2022 Assam PAT exam date 2022 July 17, 2022

Assam PAT 2022 Registrations

The link for students to complete the Assam PAT 2022 Registration and Application process will be available on the official website of DTE Assam.

In order to apply for the Polytechnic exams students are required to first complete the registrations through the link provided after which they will be able to complete the application form and submit the application fee.

When filling the Assam PAT 2022 applications students are required to upload the necessary academic documents and category certificates as per the sice requirements mentioned.

Assam PAT 2022 Admit Card

Assam PAT 2022 Admit Card release date will be announced later. The admit card will be available for download on the official website. Students applying for the Assam PAT 2022 exams can keep checking this space for further details on the PAT 2022 exams.

