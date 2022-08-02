Assam PAT 2022 Result to be announced today at dte.assam.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

Assam PAT 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education will be releasing the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test Results 2022 today. According to the official notification issued by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu the Assam PAT 2022 Results will be declared by 4 PM on August 2, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Assam PAT 2022 exams can visit the official website at 4 PM today to check the results.The link for students to check the Assam PAT 2022 Results will be available on the official website of DTE Assam. Students will be able to check the results by entering the login credentials in the link provided.

For details on the declaration of the Assam PAT 2022 exams students can visit the official website - dte.assam.gov.in. A direct link for students to check the Assam PAT 2022 Results will also be available on this page. The link will be activated as soon as the results are declared online.

The results of Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 will be declared on August 2.



It will be available online at https://t.co/IzTlnF93zC from 2nd August, 2022, after 4 pm.

What are the login credentials required to check the Assam PAT 2022 Results?

The Assam PAT 2022 Results will be available on the official website of DTE Assam. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the Assam PAT 2022 Login ID and password in the link provided.

How to check the Assam PAT 2022 Results?

To check the Assam PAT 2022 Results students need to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the Assam PAT 2022 Results.

Step 1: Visit the DTE Assam official website

Step 2: Click on the Assam PAT 2022 Result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Assam PAT 2022 Login ID and Password

Step 4: The Assam PAT 2022 Results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Assam PAT 2022 Results for further reference

About Assam PAT

The Assam PAT 2022 exams were conducted on July 24, 2022. Students who qualify the exams will be eligible to apply for admissions to diploma courses in Engineering and technology in the different colleges in Assam.

