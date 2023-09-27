Assam UG Admission 2023 Final Round Applications Begin Today, Get Direct Link Here

Assam UG Admission 2023: The Assam Higher Education Admission portal will open today for the final round of UG admissions today. As per the notification available on the admission portal, the admission portal for the last phase of UG admission will open shortly.

It must be noted that the admissions to the undergraduate programme will be conducted based on the availability of seats. Candidates interested in participating in the final phase of UG admissions can visit the official admission portal to complete the registration and application process.

The Assam UG admission final phase applications will be available until September 29, 2023. Those who have cleared their CUET UG exams and were unable to secure a seat in the previous admission rounds can visit the official website to apply for UG Admissions. The registration link will be available on the official website - assamadmission.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can check the final phase admission schedule, and registration process here.

Assam UG Admission Final Phase Registration - Link to be Available Soon

Assam UG Admission Final Phase Schedule

Particulars Date Applications begin September 27, 2023 Last date to submit applications September 29, 2023 Offline spot admissions September 27 to 29, 2023 Final modification of discrepancies September 29 to 30, 2023

Assam UG Admission Final Phase Application Process

The link for candidates to apply for the Assam UG admissions will be available on the official website in some time. Eligible candidates are advised to visit the website or follow the steps given below to complete the admission process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam UG admission portal

Step 2: Click on the UG admission application link

Step 3: Fill in the details and upload all necessary documents

Step 4: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

