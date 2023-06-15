  1. Home
Assam UG Applications 2023 Commence at Samarth portal, Check Schedule Here

The Assam HEIs have started the application process for its UG programmes in online mode. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the Samarth portal at assamadmission.samarth.ac.in. Check dates here

Updated: Jun 15, 2023 17:42 IST
Assam UG Admissions 2023: The Assam colleges and universities have started the application process for admission into various undergraduate courses in online mode. The State Education Minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu informed by sharing a Tweet through his official Twitter account. Those candidates who are eligible and are wishing to apply can register themselves by filling out the application form through the integrated portal- assamadmission.samarth.ac.in. 

As per the given schedule, candidates can submit their applications through the SAMARTH portal till June 14, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the information provided in the official notification before submitting the application form. 

Check the official Tweet below:
