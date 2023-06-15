Assam UG Applications 2023 Commence at Samarth portal, Check Schedule Here

Assam UG Admissions 2023: The Assam colleges and universities have started the application process for admission into various undergraduate courses in online mode. The State Education Minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu informed by sharing a Tweet through his official Twitter account. Those candidates who are eligible and are wishing to apply can register themselves by filling out the application form through the integrated portal- assamadmission.samarth.ac.in.
As per the given schedule, candidates can submit their applications through the SAMARTH portal till June 14, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the information provided in the official notification before submitting the application form.
Check the official Tweet below:
Application for admission into our Colleges and Universities is going on through @Samarth_eGov. Visit https://t.co/dvPjAg0580 and apply now. @himantabiswa @higherednassam @ngmahanta pic.twitter.com/SEYQMYeDmw— Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) June 15, 2023
Assam UG Admissions Official Notice - Direct Link (Click Here)
Assam SAMARTH Portal - Direct Link
Assam UG admissions 2023 dates
Candidates can check the important dates related to the Assam undergraduate admissions in the table below:
Events
Dates
Online application start date
June 14, 2023
Online application end date
June 28, 2023
Date of publication of 1st merit list by the Colleges/Universities
July 4, 2023
Closing of offline admission in 1st merit list
July 7, 2023
Publication of 2nd merit list
July 8, 2023
Closing of offline admission in 2nd merit list
July 11, 2023
Publication of 3rd merit list
July 12, 2023
Closing of offline admission in 3rd merit list
July 15, 2023
Spot admission (offline)
July 17 to 18, 2023
What is SAMARTH eGOV Portal?
Samarth eGov is an integrated portal of the Higher Education department of the Assam government for Undergraduate admissions 2023-24. The portal was launched by the Honorable Minister of Education with an aim to enable the universities and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) through a digital framework for planning, management, delivery, and monitoring of services for students, staff, and other stakeholders.
