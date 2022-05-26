ATMA 2022 Admit Card Released For May Session at atmaaims.com, Get Direct Link Here

ATMA Admit Card 2022: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has isuued the admit card of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) today on 26th May 2022. Candidates can download the ATMA 2022 admit card in online mode at - atmaaims.com. To download the same, they will have to enter PID and password in the login window.

They can download the ATMA 2022 admit card till the day of the examination. It is compulsory to carry ATMA admit card on the day of examination along with one valid photo ID proof. The admit card has been released for those candidates who will be taking the May session exam on 29th May 2022.

ATMA Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

ATMA 2022 May Session Date

Events Dates Availability of ATMA admit card 26th May 2022 ATMA exam 29th May 2022

Where To Download ATMA Admit Card 2022 for May Session?

Candidates will be able to download ATMA 2022 admir card from the official website - atmaaims.com only. On that page, they need to click on login for candidates and select the exam date from the drop-down menu. A login window will appear on the screen and they will have to enter the PID and Password. Now,s ubmit the details and the ATMA admit card will be displayed on the computer screen. Also, the authorities will not send any hall ticket of ATMA in offline mode.

What To Do in case of any discrepancy in the ATMA Admit Card 2022?

After downloading the ATMA admit card for May session, candidates must verify all details and ensure that the admit card carries all the correct information. In case any information mentioned on the ATMA admit card is not correct, then the candidates have to immediately reach out to the authority for rectification. ATMA hall ticket 2022 will likely to contain details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, date of birth, category, exam date & time, and venue of examination along with examination instructions.

About AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2022

The Association of Indian Management School (AIMS) conducts the ATMA entrance exam four times a year. More than 740 B-schools in India accept ATMA scorecard to offer admission into various post graduate management programmes. Some of the institutes are Xavier Business School, IISWBM, Prin L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Dr D Y PatilVidyapeeth, Global Business School & Research Centre etc.

Also Read: CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Delayed?: CBSE extends Deadline for Uploading Practical Exam, Project, Internal Assessment Marks