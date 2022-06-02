ATMA 2022 July session Registrations commence, Get Direct Link Here

ATMA July 2022 Registrations: The Association of Indian Management Schools has announced the dates for the July 2022 Session. Candidates interested in applying for the ATMA Exams scheduled for July 24, 2022 can now visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.the registration process for ATMA 2022 begins with the submission of the ATMA 2022 Registration fee following by the generation of the Personal Identification Number (PID) followed by the application form.

As per the notification issued on the official website, the ATMA 2022 Results for exams conducted on May 29, 2022 will be announced tomorrow - June 3, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website - atmaaims.com to complete the registrations for the July 2022 session. The last date for candidates to complete the ATMA 2022 Registrations is July 17, 2022 while the last date for the application fee payment is July 16, 2022.

ATMA July 2022 session exams will be conducted in the online mode across the various exam test centres following all the COVID protocols. It must also be noted that the ATMA 2022 July session admit card will be released by July 21, 2022 on the online mode. Candidates who complete the application process will be eligible to download the admit card by entering the PID and Password in the website link.

ATMA July 2022 Session - Registrations

ATMA 2022 Registration and application process is available on the official website of ATMA. Candidates eligible for the applications can visit the official website to first complete the registration fee payment process after which they will be able to submit the application form. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the ATMA July 2022 Registration and Application process.

Step 1: Visit the ATMA official website

Step 2: Click on the ATMA 2022 Registration Fee payment link

Step 3: Generate the PID number and login using the details provided

Step 4: Login using the details and submit the online application form

Step 6: Take a print out of the filled application.

ATMA 2022 Exam Pattern

According to the details of the exam pattern provided, students appearing for the ATMA 2022 exams will be required to attempt a total of 180 questions in a duration of three hours. Students will be awarded 1 mark for every correct answer and 0.25 marks will be dedicated for every incorrect answer.

Also Read: Goa SSC Result 2022 (Announced): Girls Outshine Boys, Check Goa Board Class 10 Statistics Here