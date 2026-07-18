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ATMA 2026: Registrations Start for August Session at atmaaims.com; Exam on August 9

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 13:51 IST

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has started the registration process for ATMA 2026 for August 2-26 session today, July 18, 2026 on the official website at atmaaims.com. The exam will be held on August 9, 2026, in online, CBT mode in several cities across India from 2 PM to 5 PM.

ATMA 2026: Registrations Start for August Session at atmaaims.com; Exam on August 9
ATMA 2026: Registrations Start for August Session at atmaaims.com; Exam on August 9
Register for Result Updates

ATMA 2026: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has started the registration process for ATMA 2026 for August 2-26 session today, July 18, 2026.  Candidates interested and eligible for appearing in the management examination will need to register online on the official website at atmaaims.com. The AIMS ATMA 2026 exam will be held on August 9, 2026, in online, CBT mode in several cities across India from 2 PM to 5 PM.  

ATMA 2026: August Session Important Dates

Candidates can check the following table to get the complete schedule for ATMA 2026 August Session:

Events Dates
ATMA 2026 registration July 18 - August 3, 2026
Last date of fee payment August 2, 2026
ATMA admit card download August 5, 2026
Last date to print application August 7, 2026
ATMA 2026 exam August 9, 2026
ATMA August 2026 result date  August 12, 2026

How to register for ATMA 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for ATMA 2026:

  1. Visit the official website at atmaaims.com
  2. Click on ‘Enrol for ATMA’ tab
  3. Enter your name, location, phone number and email ID
  4. Select fee concession category 
  5. Upload the required documents in prescribed format
  6. Press on ‘next’ to register
  7. Fill the application form with personal and academic details 
  8. Select test cities and colleges 
  9. Pay the application fee 
  10. Carefully review the form and submit 
  11. Download the confirmation page for future reference

DIRECT LINK - ATMA 2026 Registration

AIMS ATMA 2026: Category-wise Registration Fee

Candidates can check the category-wise AIMA ATMA 2026 registration fee here: 

Category Concession Fee 
Male (reserved and unreserved category candidates) 0% INR 2,000
Women  25% INR 1,500
Students belonging to North-Eastern states 50% INR 1,000

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Jul 18, 2026, 13:51 IST

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