ATMA 2026: Registrations Start for August Session at atmaaims.com; Exam on August 9

ATMA 2026: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has started the registration process for ATMA 2026 for August 2-26 session today, July 18, 2026. Candidates interested and eligible for appearing in the management examination will need to register online on the official website at atmaaims.com. The AIMS ATMA 2026 exam will be held on August 9, 2026, in online, CBT mode in several cities across India from 2 PM to 5 PM.

ATMA 2026: August Session Important Dates

Candidates can check the following table to get the complete schedule for ATMA 2026 August Session: