ATMA 2026: Registrations Start for August Session at atmaaims.com; Exam on August 9
The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has started the registration process for ATMA 2026 for August 2-26 session today, July 18, 2026 on the official website at atmaaims.com. The exam will be held on August 9, 2026, in online, CBT mode in several cities across India from 2 PM to 5 PM.
ATMA 2026: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has started the registration process for ATMA 2026 for August 2-26 session today, July 18, 2026. Candidates interested and eligible for appearing in the management examination will need to register online on the official website at atmaaims.com. The AIMS ATMA 2026 exam will be held on August 9, 2026, in online, CBT mode in several cities across India from 2 PM to 5 PM.
ATMA 2026: August Session Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table to get the complete schedule for ATMA 2026 August Session:
|Events
|Dates
|ATMA 2026 registration
|July 18 - August 3, 2026
|Last date of fee payment
|August 2, 2026
|ATMA admit card download
|August 5, 2026
|Last date to print application
|August 7, 2026
|ATMA 2026 exam
|August 9, 2026
|ATMA August 2026 result date
|August 12, 2026
How to register for ATMA 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for ATMA 2026:
- Visit the official website at atmaaims.com
- Click on ‘Enrol for ATMA’ tab
- Enter your name, location, phone number and email ID
- Select fee concession category
- Upload the required documents in prescribed format
- Press on ‘next’ to register
- Fill the application form with personal and academic details
- Select test cities and colleges
- Pay the application fee
- Carefully review the form and submit
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - ATMA 2026 Registration
AIMS ATMA 2026: Category-wise Registration Fee
Candidates can check the category-wise AIMA ATMA 2026 registration fee here:
|Category
|Concession
|Fee
|Male (reserved and unreserved category candidates)
|0%
|INR 2,000
|Women
|25%
|INR 1,500
|Students belonging to North-Eastern states
|50%
|INR 1,000
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.