ATMA August 2026 Registration Begins: Check Exam Date, Fees & How to Apply
ATMA 2026: AIMS has initiated online registrations for the ATMA August 2026 computer-based test scheduled for August 9, 2026, across 200+ AICTE-approved management institutes. The standard fee is ₹2,000, with discounts for women (₹1,500) and North-Eastern applicants (₹1,000). Fee payment closes August 2, with final registrations ending August 3, 2026.
ATMA 2026: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has started online registration process for ATMA August 2026 cycle on its official website (atmaaims.com). The National level Computer Based Test (CBT) for MBA, PGDM, MMS & MCA courses will be held on August 9, 2026 (2:00 PM – 5:00 PM) in 200+ AICTE approved institutions.
Application fee to be paid online till August 2, 2026 (11:59 PM), followed by registration submission till August 3, 2026 (5:00 PM). The regular application fee will be ₹2,000, but a 25% discount will be offered to female candidates (₹1,500), and a 50% discount will be provided to candidates from North Eastern region (₹1,000). The admit card can be downloaded from August 5, 2026, and the result will come out on August 12,
How to Register for the ATMA August 2026?
To Register for the ATMA August 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Login to the official ATMA website at atmaaims.com for the online application procedure.
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Pay the required registration fee through online net banking or debit/credit card.
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Receive your unique PID and Password on your registered mobile phone number.
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Login to your account using your PID for filling up all the required personal and educational information.
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Upload your latest photograph, signature, and identity proof from government sources.
ATMA August 2026: Important Dates
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Event Details
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Deadline & Schedule
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Registration Start Date
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July 13, 2026
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Last Date for Online Fee Payment
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August 2, 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Last Date for Online Registration
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August 3, 2026 (5:00 PM)
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Last Date to Print Completed Application
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August 7, 2026
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Admit Card Download Date
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August 5, 2026 (5:00 PM onwards)
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ATMA 2026 Exam Date (CBT Mode)
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August 9, 2026 (2:00 PM to 5:00 PM)
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Result Declaration Date
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August 12, 2026
ATMA August 2026: Registration Fee & Concession Structure
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Candidate Category
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Registration Fee
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General / Male Candidates
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₹2,000 (inclusive of 18% GST)
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Female Candidates (25% Concession)
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₹1,500
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North-Eastern States Candidates (50% Concession)
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₹1,000
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.