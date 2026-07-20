ATMA August 2026 Registration Begins: Check Exam Date, Fees & How to Apply

ATMA 2026: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has started online registration process for ATMA August 2026 cycle on its official website (atmaaims.com). The National level Computer Based Test (CBT) for MBA, PGDM, MMS & MCA courses will be held on August 9, 2026 (2:00 PM – 5:00 PM) in 200+ AICTE approved institutions.

Application fee to be paid online till August 2, 2026 (11:59 PM), followed by registration submission till August 3, 2026 (5:00 PM). The regular application fee will be ₹2,000, but a 25% discount will be offered to female candidates (₹1,500), and a 50% discount will be provided to candidates from North Eastern region (₹1,000). The admit card can be downloaded from August 5, 2026, and the result will come out on August 12,