    ATMA Exam 2023: May Session Registrations Commence at atmaaims.com, Get Direct Link Here

    AIMS ATMA 2023 May Session registrations commence. Candidates eligible to apply for the May 2023 session exams can complete the registrations through the link available here. 

    Updated: Mar 10, 2023 11:12 IST
    ATMA 2023 May Session: The Association of Indian Management School has commenced the registration process for the AIMS ATMA 2023 May session exams. Candidates interested in appearing for the ATMA 2023 exams can check the registration details here. According to the schedule given, the last date for candidates to complete the May session registrations is May 21, 2023. 

    The ATMA May 2023 session registration link is available on the official website of AIMS. Candidates applying are required to mandatory first complete the registration process through the link available here. After completing the registrations, students can visit the official website and complete the application form and submit the application fee. 

    ATMA 2023 registration link is available on the official website - atmaaims.com. Candidates can also complete the ATMA 2023 Registration process through the direct link available here. 

    ATMA May 2023 Registrations - Click Here

    ATMA 2023 Registration Process

    Candidates appearing for the May session of the ATMA 2023 exams can follow the steps given below to complete the registration process. 

    Step 1: Visit the ATMA 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the ATMA 2023 May Session Registration link

    Step 3: Enter the required details to submit the fee

    Step 4: Fill in the required details in the May Session application

    Step 5: Submit the documents in the application form and click on the final submission link

    ATMA 2023 Exam Details

    the AIMS ATMA 2023 May session exams will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours. Candidates are required to answer a total of 180 questions within the given time period. Questions will be asked from areas such as Analytical Reasoning, Quantitative and Verbal Skills. Candidates must also note that a negative marking of 0.25 will also be applicable for every incorrect answer.

