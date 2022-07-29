ATMA July 2022 Session Results Declared, Check at atmaaims.com, Get Direct Link Here

The Association of Indian Management Schools has announced the results for the ATMA examinations conducted in July 2022. Students who have appeared for the ATMA 2022 July session exams conducted on July 24th 2022 can visit the official website of AIMS to check the results.

To check the AIMS ATMA 2022 results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the exam and PID in the login link provided. Those who have qualified the AIMS ATMA 2022 results can complete the further admission procedures after the merit list of the shortlisted candidates is announced.

Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the results through the link provided on the official website - atmaaims.com. A direct link for students to check the ATMA 2022 July session results is also provided here.

ATMA AIMS 2022 Results Direct Link

Steps to check the ATMA July 2022 session results

The ATMA 2022 Results for the July session is now available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the ATMA exams can check the results through the link provided here. Students can also follow the steps provided below to check the ATMA 2022 Results.

Step 1: Visit the AIMS ATMA 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login link provided on the home page

Step 3: Select the exam date from the drop down box

Step 4: Enter the PID number in the link provided

Step 5: Download the ATMA 2022 Results for further reference

Details mentioned on the ATMA 2022 Results

The ATMA 2022 Results 2022 will include the details of the students along with the qualifying status. Students are advised to check through the details mentioned on the result sheets when downloading the results.

Name and Roll number of the students

Name of the examinations

Subjects appeared for

Marks secured in each subject

Total marks secured

Qualifying status of the candidates

What after ATMA 2022 Results

After the AIMS ATMA 2022 Results are declared, the conducting body will release the merit list consisting the list of students who have been shortlisted for further admission procedures. Candidates who have cleared the ATMA 2022 exams will be eligible for the admissions to various MBA programmes. Candidates shortlisted for the admissions will be called by ATMA participating colleges separately for further selection procedures. Candidates who are qualified for the exams must note that the scores of AIMS ATMA are acceptable in over 500 management schools across the country.

