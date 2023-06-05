ATMA July 2023 Session Dates Out, Check Schedule Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

ATMA July 2023: The Association of Indian Management Schools has released the dates for the June session ATMA 2023 exams. According the the dates announced the ATMA July 2023 exams will be held on July 23, 2023. The registrations for the July session exams have also commenced. Interested candidates can visit the official website of ATMA to complete the July session registration process.

The last date for students to submit the registrations for the ATMA July 2023 exam is July 16, 2023. The window for students to submit the registration fee however will be available until July 15, 2023. The exams are scheduled to be conducted across the various exam centres from 2 pm to 5 pm. Interested candidates can check the complete schedule related to the July 2023 exams here.

ATMA 2023 Exam Schedule - July Session

The complete schedule for the ATMA July 2023 session exams is available below. Candidates can check the dates related to the July session admission process here.

Event Date ATMA Registrations July 2023 June 3, 2023 Last date to submit registration fee July 15, 2023 Last date to complete registrations July 16, 2023 ATMA July Session Admit Card July 20, 2023 Last date of printing application form July 23, 2023 ATMA July session results July 28, 2023

ATMA July 2023 Registration Process

The registration link for ATMA July 2023 exams has commenced. Candidates must note that completing the registration and application process is mandatory to appear for the July 2023 session exams. The steps to be followed by candidates to submit the ATMA July 2023 exam registrations are given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMS ATMA

Step 2: Click on the ATMA 2023 July session registration link

Step 3: Enter all required details in the registration link given

Step 4: Upload all necessary documents in the given link

Step 5: Submit the ATMA July session registration fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

