AUEET 2026 Phase 3 Counselling: Registration Starts at audoa.andhrauniversity.edu.in; Allotment on Aug 10
AUEET 2026 Phase 3 Counselling 2026: Candidates who have qualified can register for the phase 3 counselling at Andhra University on or before August 6, 2026. Seat allotment results will be out on August 10, 2026. Read the article for further details.
Andhra University commenced the AUEET 2026 Phase 3 of counseling registration on August 4, 2026. Those candidates who have qualified can now register online by visiting the official website at audoa.andhrauniversity.edu.in. The last date to register for AUEET counselling is August 6, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the online registrations within the given timeline as no further request will be entertained. Seat Allotment results will be announced on August 10, 2026. Options given in the first and second phases will not be considered for 3rd phase of counselling. Also those candidates who are satisfied with their previous allotment need not exercise options again.Read the article to know more details.
AUEET Counselling 2026: Phase 3 Important Dates
Candidates are advised to keep a track of these counselling related dates for Andhra University as the counselling process has already started so that they don't miss any important date related to AUEET counselling related events. Check the table given below to know important dates for registration, seat allotment result, fee payment, web option and reporting.
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Events
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Dates
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Registration Process For AUEET Counselling Start Date
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August 4, 2026
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Last date to AUEET Counselling Registration
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August 6, 2026
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Web Option Entry Starts
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August 5 - August 8, 2026
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Seat Allotment Date
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August 10, 2026
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Reporting at institute
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August 10, 2026
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Fee Payment Date
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August 10 - August 17, 2026
Steps to Register for AUEET Counselling 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete their registration for AUEET Counselling easily. Candidates are also advised to enter correct and accurate details while registering to avoid issues later.
- Visit the official Andhra University website at audoa.andhrauniversity.edu.in
- One the homepage click on the AUEET counseling link
- A new window will appear on the screen enter your registration number and date of birth
- After logging in fill required details and upload the important documents in prescribed format
- Select the courses in preferred order and click on submit
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.