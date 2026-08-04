AUEET 2026 Phase 3 Counselling: Registration Starts at audoa.andhrauniversity.edu.in; Allotment on Aug 10

Andhra University commenced the AUEET 2026 Phase 3 of counseling registration on August 4, 2026. Those candidates who have qualified can now register online by visiting the official website at audoa.andhrauniversity.edu.in. The last date to register for AUEET counselling is August 6, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the online registrations within the given timeline as no further request will be entertained. Seat Allotment results will be announced on August 10, 2026. Options given in the first and second phases will not be considered for 3rd phase of counselling. Also those candidates who are satisfied with their previous allotment need not exercise options again.Read the article to know more details.

AUEET Counselling 2026: Phase 3 Important Dates

Candidates are advised to keep a track of these counselling related dates for Andhra University as the counselling process has already started so that they don't miss any important date related to AUEET counselling related events. Check the table given below to know important dates for registration, seat allotment result, fee payment, web option and reporting.