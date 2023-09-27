  1. Home
AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 1 Choice Filling Begins Today at aaccc.gov.in, Enter Options till Oct 2

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: AACCC has started the choice-filling process for round 1 from today. Candidates can enter and lock their AYUSH NEET PG choices till October 2, 2023 at the official website: aaccc.gov.in. Know how to fill choices here

Updated: Sep 27, 2023 16:40 IST
AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has commenced the choice filling process for round 1 counselling from today: September 27, 2023. Candidates can fill choices online at the official website: aaccc.gov.in. The link to fill in the choices and lock it has been provided below. 

The last date to fill choices and lock it is October 2, 2023. Based on the choices filled AYUSH NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on October 5, 2023. All the selected candidates can report to the allotted institute from October 6 to 13, 2023. 

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 1 Choice Filling - Direct Link (Available Now) 

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 1

Candidates can check the round 1 counselling schedule mentioned below in the table. Go through the table to know the AYUSH NEET PG counselling dates: 

Events 

Dates 

Choice filling and locking facility

September 27, 2023

Last date to fill choices and lock 

October 2, 2023

Processing of seat allotment

October 3 to 4, 2023

AYUSH NEET PG seat allotment result

October 5, 2023

Reporting to the allotted institutes

October 6 to 13, 2023

How to fill choices for AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling for Round 1? 

There will be four rounds of counselling - Round 1, 2, 3, and Stray Vacancy round. The AYUSH NEET PG seats remaining vacant after the stray vacancy round of AACCC counselling will not be transferred/sent back to the respective states. To fill choices for round 1, candidates can follow the steps given below: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET PG link 

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, click on the registration link

Step 4: Register and login with roll number and password 

Step 5: Fill in the choices and click on submit tab 

Step 6: Download the confirmation page, take a printout and save it for future references 

