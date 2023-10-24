AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Choice Filling Window Closes Today, Get Application Link Here

AYUSH NEET PG Round 2 Allotment: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will close the AYUSH NEET PG counselling round 2 registration and choice filling window today, October 24, 2023. Candidates participating in the second round of counselling can visit the official counselling website to complete the registration and choice filling process.

AYUSH NEET PG counselling round 2 allotment registration process began on October 19, 2023.the choice filling window opened on October 20, 2023. Candidates interested in the second round of allotment can visit the official website until 2 pm today to complete the registration process. The choice filling and choice locking window will be available until 11:55 pm today. Candidates must note that the window for candidates to lock their choices will open from 2 pm onwards.

AYUSH NEET PG counselling round 2 allotment registration link is available on the official counselling website - aaccc.gov.in. Eligible candidates can also register through the direct link given here.

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Registration Direct link - Click Here

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Schedule

The AYUSH NEET PG counselling round 2 counselling schedule is given below. Students can check the complete schedule here.

Particulars Dates Registration and Payment October 19 to 24, 2023 Choice filling locking October 20 to 24, 2023 Processing of seat allotment October 25 to 26, 2023 Publication of result October 27, 2023 Reporting at allotted institute October 28 to November 6, 2023

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling Registration Process

The AYUSH NEET PG counselling registration link is available on the official website. Students appearing for the second round of counselling can complete the registration process through the link available on the official website. Follow the steps given here to complete the application.

Step 1: Visit the the official website of AYUSH NEET PG Counselling

Step 2: Click on the AYUSH NEET PG counselling round 2 registration link

Step 3: Fill out the necessary details and click on the choice filling window

Step 4: Enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference for allotment

Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit

Also Read: XAT 2024 Registration Ongoing; Check Important Points To Fill Xavier Aptitude Test Application Form