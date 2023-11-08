AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration Begins Tomorrow, Check Schedule Here

Ayush PG Counselling 2023: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee is all set to begin the registration process for Ayush NEET PG round 3 counselling tomorrow, November 9, 2023. Students interested in participating in the third round of counselling can visit the official website to complete the registration process.

AYUSH NEET PG counselling is conducted for admissions to postgraduate MD, MS-Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homeopathy courses offered in the colleges. A total of three rounds of counselling is being conducted for the admissions along with a stray vacancy round. Students eligible for admissions are first required to register for the counselling round through the link given on the counselling website following which they can complete the choice filling process.

AYUSH NEET PG counselling round 3 registration link will be available on the official website - aaccc.gov.in. candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to register for the Ayush NEET PG round 3 counselling.

Ayush NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Schedule

Particulars Date Registration and payment November 9 to 13, 2023 Choice filling and locking November 10 to 13, 2023 Processing of seat allotment November 14 to 15, 2023 Publication of result November 16, 2023 Reporting at the allotted institute November 17 to 24, 2023

How to Register for Ayush NEET PG Round 3 Counselling

The AYUSH NEET PG round three counselling registration window will be available from tomorrow onwards. Candidates can check the registration and choice-filling process here.

Step 1: Visit the Ayush NEET Counselling website

Step 2: Click on the PG counselling section link

Step 3: Click on the registration link and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the choices for round 3 allotment

Step 5: Click on the final submission link

What After AYUSH NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Registration

After the registration process is completed, the applications will be processed following which the allotment result will be released. Based on the allotment results, candidates allotted seats in the college and course of their choice can complete the further admission procedures. When reporting for admissions students are advised to carry all relevant documents with them.

