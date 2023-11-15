Ayush NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration, Choice Filling Close Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

Ayush NEET PG Round 3 Registration: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee will close the Ayush NEET PG counselling round 3 registration process tomorrow, November 16, 2023. As per the schedule given, the registration link will be available on the official website until 2 om tomorrow. Candidates yet to complete the registration can visit the website until the given time period to register.

Students must also note that the link for completing the round 3 choice locking process will be available from 2 pm tomorrow. Candidates can complete the choice-filling and choice-locking process for the third round of allotment through the link given on the official website.

The Ayush NEET PG counselling round 3 registration and choice filling window is available on the official website - aaccc.gov.in. Students can also register for the round 3 counselling allotments through the direct link given here.

Ayush NEET PG Round 3 registration - Click Here

How to Register for Ayush NEET PG Counselling 2023

The round 3 registration window for Ayush NEET PG counselling registration and choice filling link is available on the official counselling website. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the counselling registration and choice filling process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Ayhush NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG counselling link

Step 3: Click on round 3 registration and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the applications for the third round counselling

Step 5: Enter the choice of course and college for allotment

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

