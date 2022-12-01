AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration for Round 2 Starts, Apply at aaccc.gov.in
AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022: AACCC has started the registration for AYUSH NEET UG counselling for round 2 today. Now, all the NEET-qualified candidates can register for AYUSH UG counselling round 2 till December 5, 2022, at aaccc.gov.in. Check updates here
AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has commenced the registration for round 2 AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2022 in online mode today. Candidates who are yet to get seats can register for AYUSH UG Counselling 2022 round 2 at aaccc.gov.in. The last date for AYUSH NEET UG counselling registration for round 2 is December 5, 2022 till 3 PM. Based on preferences filled, availability of seats, and reservation criteria admission will be granted to the candidates.
AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022: As per the schedule released, the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will begin the AYUSH NEET UG counselling registration for round 2 from today - December 1, 2022.
All the NEET qualified candidates who want to take admission to Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) courses can apply for AYUSH UG Counselling 2022 in online mode.
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Dates 2022 for Round 2
Events
Dates
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling registration
December 1, 2022
Last day for AYUSH NEET UG counselling registration
December 5, 2022
Choice filling facility
December 2, 2022
Availability of choice locking facility
December 5, 2022 (3 PM to 11:55 PM)
Processing of seat allotment
December 6 to 7, 2022
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling seat allotment round 2 result
December 8, 2022
Reporting at respective institutions
December 9 to 17, 2022
How To Register for AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling for Round 2?
Once the AYUSH NEET UG counselling registration process begins, the direct link to apply will be provided above. Candidates can register for AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2022 by following the below-mentioned steps -
1st Step - Go to the official website of AYUSH - aaccc.gov.in.
2nd Step - On the homepage, click on AYUSH UG Counselling.
3rd Step - On the new page, scroll down and click on New registration link.
4th Step - Now register by entering all the required details.
5th Step - Further, login and fill up the AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 2 form.
6th Step - Also, enter choices, lock it and pay the fees.
7th Step - Submit the AYUSH NEET UG counselling form and take a printout as well.
