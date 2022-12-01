    AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration for Round 2 Starts, Apply at aaccc.gov.in

    AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022: AACCC has started the registration for AYUSH NEET UG counselling for round 2 today. Now, all the NEET-qualified candidates can register for AYUSH UG counselling round 2 till December 5, 2022, at aaccc.gov.in. Check updates here 

    Updated: Dec 1, 2022 12:31 IST
    AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Starts
    AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Starts
    AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has commenced the registration for round 2 AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2022 in online mode today. Candidates who are yet to get seats can register for AYUSH UG Counselling 2022 round 2 at aaccc.gov.in. The last date for AYUSH NEET UG counselling registration for round 2 is December 5, 2022 till 3 PM. Based on preferences filled, availability of seats, and reservation criteria admission will be granted to the candidates. 
     
    AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration for Round 2  - Direct Link (Available Now) 
     
    Updated as on December 1, 2022 at 12.31 PM
     
    AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022: As per the schedule released, the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will begin the AYUSH NEET UG counselling registration for round 2 from today - December 1, 2022. 
    All the NEET qualified candidates who want to take admission to Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) courses can apply for AYUSH UG Counselling 2022 in online mode. 

    AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Dates 2022 for Round 2 

    Events 

    Dates 

    AYUSH NEET UG Counselling registration

    December 1, 2022 

    Last day for AYUSH NEET UG counselling registration 

    December 5, 2022

    Choice filling facility 

    December 2, 2022

    Availability of choice locking facility

    December 5, 2022 (3 PM to 11:55 PM)

    Processing of seat allotment

    December 6 to 7, 2022

    AYUSH NEET UG Counselling seat allotment round 2 result

    December 8, 2022

    Reporting at respective institutions

    December 9 to 17, 2022

    How To Register for AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling for Round 2? 

    Once the AYUSH NEET UG counselling registration process begins, the direct link to apply will be provided above. Candidates can register for AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2022 by following the below-mentioned steps -  
     
    • 1st Step -  Go to the official website of AYUSH - aaccc.gov.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on AYUSH UG Counselling.
    • 3rd Step - On the new page, scroll down and click on New registration link.
    • 4th Step - Now register by entering all the required details.
    • 5th Step - Further, login and fill up the AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 2 form.
    • 6th Step - Also, enter choices, lock it and pay the fees.
    • 7th Step - Submit the AYUSH NEET UG counselling form and take a printout as well.

    Also Read: NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Check at mcc.nic.in

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification