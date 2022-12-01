AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration for Round 2 Starts, Apply at aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has commenced the registration for round 2 AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2022 in online mode today. Candidates who are yet to get seats can register for AYUSH UG Counselling 2022 round 2 at aaccc.gov.in. The last date for AYUSH NEET UG counselling registration for round 2 is December 5, 2022 till 3 PM. Based on preferences filled, availability of seats, and reservation criteria admission will be granted to the candidates.

AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration for Round 2 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Updated as on December 1, 2022 at 12.31 PM

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022: As per the schedule released, the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will begin the AYUSH NEET UG counselling registration for round 2 from today - December 1, 2022.

All the NEET qualified candidates who want to take admission to Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) courses can apply for AYUSH UG Counselling 2022 in online mode.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Dates 2022 for Round 2

Events Dates AYUSH NEET UG Counselling registration December 1, 2022 Last day for AYUSH NEET UG counselling registration December 5, 2022 Choice filling facility December 2, 2022 Availability of choice locking facility December 5, 2022 (3 PM to 11:55 PM) Processing of seat allotment December 6 to 7, 2022 AYUSH NEET UG Counselling seat allotment round 2 result December 8, 2022 Reporting at respective institutions December 9 to 17, 2022

How To Register for AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling for Round 2?

Once the AYUSH NEET UG counselling registration process begins, the direct link to apply will be provided above. Candidates can register for AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2022 by following the below-mentioned steps -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AYUSH - aaccc.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on AYUSH UG Counselling.

3rd Step - On the new page, scroll down and click on New registration link.

4th Step - Now register by entering all the required details.

5th Step - Further, login and fill up the AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 2 form.

6th Step - Also, enter choices, lock it and pay the fees.

7th Step - Submit the AYUSH NEET UG counselling form and take a printout as well.

