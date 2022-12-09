AYUSH NEET UG 2022: Round 2 Admission Commence, Check complete schedule here

AYUSH NEET UG 2022: The admission procedure for the AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has commenced today for Round 2 of the online UG counselling. Seat allotment will be conducted between December 9 to December 17, 2022. Registered candidates who have been allotted seats in the allotment list of Round 2 will have to report to their assigned colleges in order to complete the admission process.

As per the schedule released by Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC), applicants must visit their allotted colleges to accept their seats latest by December 17. They are required to submit some important documents for verification.

Moreover, AACCC declared the result of NEET UG Round 2 on December 8, 2022. The result is available for students who seek admission to Undergraduate programmes on the official website aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Process 2022

This time seat allotment list is prepared on the basis of the complaints raised against the provisional result which was published earlier. The complete schedule for NEET UG admissions is given on the online portal of the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee. Interested students should view and download the seat allotment list of Round 2. Also, they are advised to take a printout of the same for future requirements.

On completion of the Round 2 admission, the registrations for the NEET UG mop-up Round 3 will commence on December 23 and last till December 27, 2022. It will be further followed by a stray vacancy round which will be held after the mop-up Round 3 will be over.

The selected candidates can take admissions to various medical colleges and institutions across the nation. They will have to participate in the NEET UG counselling process in 2022. AACCC conducts an online counselling process for students who wish to pursue courses such as Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Siddha and Homeopathy, and Other AYUSH courses.

