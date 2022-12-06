AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 on Dec 8, Check Scheule Here

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: Going as per the announced schedule, Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has started the seat allotment process of AYUSH NEET UG counselling from today - December 6, 2022. Soon after this, AACCC will declare the AYUSH NEET seat allotment result for round 2 on December 8, 2022. Candidates can check their AYUSH NEET UG allotted seats 2022 in online mode at aaccc.gov.in.

Based on preferences filled, availability of seats, reservation criteria the admission will be granted to the candidates. The admission to AYUSH UG programmes for the 2022-23 academic session will be done only after the verification of documents and other AYUSH UG admission formalities.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Dates 2022 for Round 2

Events Dates Processing of seat allotment December 6 to 7, 2022 AYUSH NEET UG Counselling seat allotment round 2 result December 8, 2022 Reporting at respective institutions December 9 to 17, 2022

How To Check AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2?

The AACCC will then declare the AYUSH NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result on December 8, 2022. Candidates can check their allotted seats in AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2022 by following the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AYUSH - aaccc.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on AYUSH UG Counselling.

3rd Step - On the new page, scroll down and click on AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result link.

4th Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Enter the required details and submit the same.

7th Step - AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result will appear on the screen, download and take a printout as well.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022

As per the updates, the AACCC is expected to conduct two more rounds of NEET UG AYUSH counselling - round-3 or the mop-up round and stray vacancy round. The registration for AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 3 or mop round will begin on December 23. The stray vacancy round AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result will be announced on January 18, 2023. All the NEET qualified candidates who want to take admission to Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) courses can apply for AYUSH UG Counselling 2022 in online mode.

