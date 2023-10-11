AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Round 3 Registration Starts Tomorrow at aaccc.gov.in, Know Details Here

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will begin the registration process for round 3 counselling of AYUSH NEET UG tomorrow: October 12, 2023. Candidates can apply for the counselling online at aaccc.gov.in. They must note that the Ayush NEET UG round 3 registration window will remain open till October 15, 2023.

The choice filling and locking facility will be done from October 13 to 15, 2023. Also, the AYUSH NEET UG seats remaining vacant after the stray vacancy round of AACCC counselling will not be transferred/sent back to the respective states.

Ayush NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2023 Dates

All the NEET qualified candidates who want to take admission to Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) courses can apply for AYUSH UG Counselling 2022 in online mode. They can check the table to know the round 3 dates:

Events Dates Ayush NEET counselling registration and payment October 12 to 15, 2023 (till 2 pm) Choice filling/ locking October 13 to 15, 2023 (till 11.55 pm) Processing of seat allotment October 16 to 17, 2023 Ayush NEET UG round 3 seat allotment result October 18, 2023 Reporting at the allotted institute October 19 to 26, 2023

How to register for AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling for Round 3?

Candidates can register for AYUSH NEET UG counselling online. They can register for AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 3 by following the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AYUSH UG Counselling

Step 3: On the new page, scroll down and click on new registration link

Step 4: Register by entering all the required details

Step 5: Further, login and fill up the AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 3 application form

Step 6: Also, enter choices, lock it and pay the fees

Step 7: Submit the AYUSH NEET UG counselling form and take a printout as well

Also Read: NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round 2023 Choice Filling Ends Today, Know How To Fill Choices Here