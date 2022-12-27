AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration To End Today for Mop-Up Round, Check Details Here

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022: As per the schedule released, the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will close the AYUSH NEET UG counselling registration for mop-up round today - December 27, 2022. Candidates who are yet to get seats can register for AYUSH UG Counselling 2022 mop-up round at aaccc.gov.in. The AYUSH NEET UG choice filling and locking facilities will be available up to 11:55 pm.

Based on preferences filled, availability of seats, and reservation criteria admission will be granted to the candidates. All the NEET-qualified candidates who want to take admission to Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) courses can apply for AYUSH UG Counselling 2022 in online mode.

AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration for Mop-Up Round - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Register for AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling for Mop-Up Round?

Candidates seeking admission to AYUSH courses will be able to register online for the AYUSH UG round 3 or AYUSH mop up round at the official website. They can register for AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2022 by following the below-mentioned steps -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AYUSH - aaccc.gov.in.

2nd Step - Go to the homepage, click on AYUSH UG Counselling.

3rd Step - On the new page, scroll down and click - New registration link.

4th Step - Now register by entering all the required details.

5th Step - Further, login and fill up th AYUSH NEET UG counselling mop -up application form.

6th Step - Also, enter choices, lock it and pay the fees.

7th Step - Submit the AYUSH NEET UG counselling form and take a printout as well.

Who are eligible for AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round?

As per the official updates, only those candidates who will register for the first time and also registered candidates who have not been allotted any seat in AYUSH NEET UG 1st and 2nd rounds of counselling 2022. Further, those who submit willingness for up-gradation at the time of joining at Round 1 allotted Institute, but not upgraded in AYUSH NEET UG round 2 are also eligible.

Candidates who submit willingness for up-gradation at the time of joining at round 1 allotted Institute, but did not participate in the 2nd round of counselling. Also, candidates admitted in round 2 and opted willingness for up-gradation of their admitted seats can apply for AYUSH NEET UG mop-up round.

Those who have withdrawn from the AYUSH NEET UG 2nd round, three days before the start of the third round, with forfeiture of Security Money (Need to remit the complete fees again) can also apply. The candidates allotted seats in the mop-up round should report to the colleges from December 31, 2022, to January 6, 2023.

