AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Application Portal Closes Today, Apply at aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee, AACCC will close the online application forms today December 5, 2022, for Round 2 of the NEET UG counselling process. Round 2 registrations commenced on December 1, 2022.

As per the updated UG Counselling schedule, the second round of registration will end today at 3 pm (as per the server time). AACCC further mentioned that the payment facility for NEET UG Round 2 will end on December 5 at 5 pm. Online applications will not be accepted after the last date given by AACCC.

AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 Application Form - Click Here

How to apply for Round 2 of AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022

Candidates who are willing to take admissions to medical colleges across the country are required to apply for the online counselling process. Many students have already taken admissions in Round 1 and Round 2 registration will end today. Given below are some steps to apply for Round 2 counselling.

Step 1 - Visit the official website

Step 2 - Click on the ‘UG Counselling’ tab

Step 3 - Fill out the registration form with all the correct details

Step 4 - Check the application form carefully and submit the form

Step 5 - Download and take the printout for further reference

All those candidates who did not take admission to the NEET UG Round 1 can submit their applications for Round 2 latest by today December 5, 2022. Also, the applicants should pay the application fee for Round 2 by 6 pm today.

AYUSH NEET UG online Counselling is organized for students who seek admission to Under Graduate (BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS)/Post Graduate (MD/MS) courses. Processing of seat allotment for Round 2 will be done from December 6 to 7. Candidates who will be allotted seats in Round 2 will have to report to the allocated colleges between December 9 and 17.

Also Read: AISSEE 2023: Sainik School Application Window Closes Today, Apply at aissee.nta.nic.in