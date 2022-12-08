AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today, Check at aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling: AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result to be released today 0 December 8, 2022. Candidates must note that the provisional allotment results have been announced and the final allotment list will be announced today. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can visit the official website to check the allotment result.

Those whose names are given in the AYUSH NEET UG Final Allotment list are required to report to the allotted colleges between December 9 to 17, 2022 and complete the admission process.

The AYUSH Round 2 Final allotment list will be available on the official website - aaccc.gov.in. Candidates can also check the AYUSH Round 2 Final allotment list through the direct link which will be available here.

AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Final List (Link Available Soon)

AYUSH NEET 2022 Provisional Result - Click Here

What after AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Final Allotment Result

After the AYUSH NEET UG, 2022 Final allotment result for round 2 is released, candidates who have been allotted seats in the final list are required to report to the allotted colleges and complete the admission procedure.

Candidates are required to carry along with them their original documents and copies of the documents which will be verified by the officials. The list of documents to be carried for the admission process is given below.

Print out of NEET UG registration form

Counselling Call Letter

Proof of payment of the registration fee

NEET 2022 Score card and Admit card

Class 10 mark sheet/Birth Certificate

Mark sheet of 10+2 (senior school/ Senior Secondary certificate examination) or its equivalent

Copy of photo ID (driving license/ PAN card / Voter ID / Govt. or PSU card / Aadhaar card)

Category certificate

OBCEconomically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate

2 Passport size photo same as affixed on the registration form

Candidates will be granted admission to various courses like Ayurveda, Yoda and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy and other AYUSH Courses. The final allotment list will be released as a PDF document. students can keep visiting this page for further updates.

