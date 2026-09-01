AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration Commence at aaccc.gov.in, Choice Filling on September 9

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has commenced the Round 1 counselling registration for allotment to AIQ-UG BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS/B.Pharm-ITRA seats. The window for candidates to register for the first round of counselling will be available until September 13, 2026.

According to the schedule released, the window for students to submit their choices for the AYUSH NEET UG round 1 allotment will open on September 9, 2026. Students are required to enter the course and college of their choices for the first round of seat allotment in the order or preference.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 registration link is available on the official website - aaccc.gov.in. Candidates can also register for AYUSH NEET counselling through the link provided below