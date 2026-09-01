AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration Commence at aaccc.gov.in, Choice Filling on September 9
AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 counselling registration window is now open. Eligible candidates must complete the Round 1 registration by September 13, 2026, at aaccc.gov.in.
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has commenced the Round 1 counselling registration for allotment to AIQ-UG BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS/B.Pharm-ITRA seats. The window for candidates to register for the first round of counselling will be available until September 13, 2026.
According to the schedule released, the window for students to submit their choices for the AYUSH NEET UG round 1 allotment will open on September 9, 2026. Students are required to enter the course and college of their choices for the first round of seat allotment in the order or preference.
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 registration link is available on the official website - aaccc.gov.in. Candidates can also register for AYUSH NEET counselling through the link provided below
AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2026 - Click Here
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates
Check the schedule for the first round of counselling for AYUSH courses below
|Registration & Payment
|August 31 to September 13, 2026
|Choice Filling/Locking
|September 9 to 13, 2026
|Processing of Seat Allotment
|September 14 to 15, 2026
|Publication of Result
|September 16, 2026
|Reporting at allotted Institute
|September 17 to 23, 2026
How to Register for AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Counselling?
The registration link for AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 counselling is available on the official website. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to register and apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of AYUSH NEET UG
Step 2: Click on Round 1 New Registration
Step 3: Click on New Candidate Registration and enter all relevant details
Step 4: Fill out he application form
Step 5: Upload all necessary documents
Step 6: Save and click on submit
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling Process
The window for students to submit their choices for the first round of AYUSH NEET UG counselling will be available on the official website from September 9, 2026. Through the choice filling process, candidates are required to enter their choice of course and college for allotment. The choices are to be entered in the order of preference for allotment. Before entering the choices, however, students are advised to go through the seat matrix for the first round of counselling. After entering the choices, students are given the option to make any changes to the options entered. The provision to make changes to the options entered closes after the choice locking window closes on September 13, 2026.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.