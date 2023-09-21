Ayush NEET UG Round 2 Choice Filling Begins, Last Date To Apply Sept 24

AYUSH NEET UG round 2 Choice Filling: Ayush Admission Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has started the AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 2 registrations. Candidates unable to secure a seat in the first counselling round and those who wish to participate in the second round can visit the official counselling portal of AYUSH to register

Those who have registered for the allotment round can also submit their choices for the allotment process from today, September 21, 2023. The last date for candidates to register for the second counselling round and lock their choices for the allotment is September 24, 2023. While the registration link will be available until 2 pm, the choice locking facility will be available until 11:55 PM.

AYUSH NEET UG round 2 counselling registration and choice filling link is available on the official website - aaccc.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the link given here to complete the registration and choice filling process.

AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 Schedule

AYUSH NEET UG 2nd round Dates Round 2 registration September 20 to 24, 2023 Registration fee payment last date September 24, 2023 Choice filling and locking September 21 to 24, 2023 Processing of round 2 seat allotment September 25 to 26, 2023 Round 2 seat allotment result September 27, 2023 Reporting to the allotted college September 28 to October 5, 2023

How to Apply for AYUSH NEET UG Round 2

The link for candidates to register for the round 2 counselling process is available on the official website of AYUSH. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the AYUSH NEET UG round 2 registration and choice filling.

Visit the official website of AYUSH NEET UG Counselling

Click on the Ayush NEET UG Round 2 registration link

Complete the registration and login to fill out the application

Enter the choices in the choice filling window.

