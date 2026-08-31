Azim Premji Scholarship 2026 Last Date Today, Apply at scholarship.azimpremjifoundation.org

Azim Premji Scholarship 2026: Candidates who are interested in the scholarship must complete the registration process by today as August 31, 2026 is the deadline for azim premji scholarship. Check the article to get the direct application link.

Azim Premji Scholarship 2026: The Last date to apply for the scholarship is today i.e August 31, 2026. Eligible girl students can apply for financial support to pursue undergraduate or diploma courses in the 2026-27 academic session by visiting the official website at azimpremjifoundation.org. The scholarship aims to support girls from disadvantaged backgrounds and help them continue their higher education. Selected students can study in recognised government institutions or credible private colleges and universities across India. Scroll down to get more information. Who Can Apply for Azim Premji Scholarship 2026 The Azim Premji Scholarship 2026 is open to eligible girl students who are starting their first year of undergraduate or diploma studies. Applicants must have completed Class 10 and Class 12 as regular students from a government school or college in an eligible state or Union territory.

Candidates must have secured admission as regular first year students for the 2026-27 academic session. The course should be recognised as an undergraduate degree or diploma programme. The duration of the programme should be between two and five years. The course can be offered by a government institution or a credible and bona fida private college or university anywhere in India. Students should check all eligibility conditions before submitting their application. How to Apply for Azim Premji Scholarship 2026? Eligible students can follow these steps to complete the Azim Premji Scholarship application process online. Visit the official Azim Premji Foundation scholarship website Click on Register New Application Cohort 2026 Enter your mobile number and verify it using OTP Create your user ID and password Log in and fill out the application form with your personal and academic information Upload the required documents in the prescribed format Enter your valid bank account details Check all the details carefully before submission Submit the completed application form Download and save the confirmation page for future reference