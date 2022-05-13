Dracarys!!! Balenzia launches 'Game of Thrones' Socks Collection Featuring House Stark, House Targaryen and White Walkers

Balenzia Socks has added another feather to its cap by launching its latest ‘Game of Thrones’ Collection celebrating the 11 years of the iconic TV Show. India’s leading premium socks brand Balenzia has partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to launch its latest socks collection inspired by characters from the Popular Global Drama Series Game of Thrones. Balenzia’s GOT collection is a must-have for anyone who considers themselves a true fan of the show as it represents the most popular houses, heroes, and villains from ‘Game of Thrones.

Fans can connect with GOT’s Iconic Characters, Houses

What made Game of Thrones an instant classic among its fan was its houses and characters. Balenzia’s latest collection which honours the 11 years of the series, celebrates these characters and offers socks inspired by House Stark, House Targaryen, House Lannister, and the White Walkers. With the characters and their dialogues etched in the memories of its fans, Balenzia’s GOT collection provides a more tangible connection for fans to connect with the characters they loved on the screen.

At the launch of Balenzia’s Game of Thrones collection, Rahul Gupta, Director, Balenzia said “We are excited to further expand our partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products.” He also added that “The ‘Game of Thrones’ series has an incredibly robust and passionate fan base, and we are thrilled to offer fans yet another way to connect with the beloved franchise. As a die-hard fan of the show, this launch is extra special.”

Walk across Westeros in Comfort with Style

Along with the unique designs that bring the characters of the Game of Thrones alive in the memories of its fans, the Balenzia Game of Thrones collection is also appreciated for the comfort it offers. The socks are made with fine mercerised cotton, and the prints, colours, and design are specially curated for 'Game of Thrones' fans. The advanced knitting technology and high-performance fibres used to manufacture the Balenzia Socks help them stand out, in terms of design, quality, and craftsmanship.

Where can I buy the Balenzia Game of Thrones collection?

Balenzia’s Game of Thrones Collection is priced from Rs.399 onwards. To buy these Game of Thrones-inspired Socks, you can visit Balenzia’s brand stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kanpur, and Ludhiana. Alternatively, you can also log onto the official website - http://www.balenzia.com/to get your hands on the new GOT collection. In addition to this, the Balenzia Game of Thrones Collection is also available on leading e-tailers and online shopping portals including Amazon, Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, Paytm, Snapdeal, Limeroad, Nykaa, and LBB.

