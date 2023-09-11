Bengaluru Bandh Today: Schools Likely To Remain Closed, No Private Taxis And Auto Services, Check Details Here

Bengaluru Schools Likely Closed Today: The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations has announced a bandh today, September 11, 2023. As per latest reports, considering the bandh some of the private schools in Bangalore have announced a holiday today while some will be conducting classes online. It must however be noted that no government order has been issued regarding the closure of schools and parents and students have been advised to contact the school administration for the latest updates on the Bengaluru Bandh.

Considering the difficulty of commuting, a few of the colleges and schools have declared a holiday today and shared internal notices with parents. It must however be noted that not all schools are closed as there is no order from the city administration.

As per reports, officials have been instructed to ensure the safety and convenience of the public and school children while directives have also mentioned for arrangements for extra buses near hospitals to ensure the patients do not face any difficulty.

Bandh To Disrupt Daily Life

As per reports, there are a total of 32 private transport associations and it is expected that most will not be operational today. According to the president of the transport federation, S Nataraj, about 7 to 10 lakh vehicles including autos, tacos, airport taxis, cabs, goods vehicles, school vehicles, stage carriages, contract carriages, and corporate buses will not be operational today.

The Bangalore Bandh has been called in opposition to the Shakti plan unveiled by the Karnataka Government in June 2023. As per local reports, the bandh began at midnight and will continue till midnight on September 11, 2023.

