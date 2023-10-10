Bangalore School Timings Not Changed, Stakeholders Reject Proposal

Bangalore School Timings: The Private schools, traffic police, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, and other stakeholders have decided not to change the school timings in Bangalore. The meeting held on Monday to deliberate on revising school timings in Bengaluru concluded with a unanimous agreement on maintaining the current schedule. At present, government schools start around 9:30 am whereas private schools start at 8 am or between 8:30 am and 8:45 am.

Ritesh Kumar Singh, the principal secretary of the school education department, announced, "The proposal to change school timings has been unanimously rejected by all stakeholders. Instead, collaborative efforts involving the traffic police department, private school management authorities, and other stakeholders will focus on reducing traffic congestion near schools.”

The meeting was conducted by the Department of School Education & Literacy to discuss directions given by the Karnataka High Court on revising school timings in the Bengaluru Urban district. The stakeholders included school management, parents’ organisations, traffic police, officials from transport, BMTC and teachers’ associations.

Bus Pooling System in Bangalore

The authorities of private school management recommended that schools lacking sufficient buses within close proximity collaborate with the BMTC to implement a bus pooling system. It was suggested to the BMTC that their buses be used for one hour each in the morning and afternoon for students from different schools within the same vicinity. It has responded positively to the suggestion.

Implementation of Measures to Manage Traffic in Bangalore

The police have identified five hotspots where private vehicles are leading to traffic congestion. These are Sarjapur, Adugodi, Hebbal, Silk Board and the central business district. They have decided to map these hotspots and implement measures to control traffic.

Additionally, for the management of traffic near schools, the police intend to recruit more traffic wardens by encouraging parents to volunteer their assistance. MN Anucheth, the joint commissioner of police (traffic), proposed integrating transport and civic awareness lessons into the school education curriculum to educate students.

